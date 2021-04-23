Carla Suárez Navarro Reveals She Is Cancer Free After 8-Month Battle with Hodgkin Lymphoma: 'I'M CURED!'

Suárez revealed her diagnosis in September 2020, just a week after she announced her withdrawal from the U.S. Open "due to health reasons"

Carla Suárez Navarro is officially cancer-free!

The former top 10 tennis player, 32, shared the news on Twitter that she had finished the treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma, which she was diagnosed with last year.

"Another step forward. Today I finished my treatment and overcame Hodgkin lymphoma. Thanks to all for your warm messages. Every word of support gave me strength during the past few months," she wrote.

"All my gratitude to healthcare professionals who take care of us every day. I'M CURED!" she concluded.

Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of cancer that impacts the lymphatic system. According to the Mayo Clinic, the cancer — also known as Hodgkin's disease — is most common in people between 20 and 40 years old and those over 55.

The American Cancer Society estimates that there have been about 8,480 new cases of Hodgkin lymphoma in the United States this year.

Suárez revealed her diagnosis in September 2020, just a week after she announced her withdrawal from the U.S. Open "due to health reasons."

"I have to face a complicated reality. It is time to accept it and try to get ahead relying on medical advice. Always with positivism in the face of adversity," she wrote in Spanish on Twitter at the time.

"Patience and self-belief guided me through my career. Not the easiest rival to deal with. I'll need my truly best," she continued.

Suárez Navarro is currently ranked No. 71 in the world. She's won two WTA singles titles and previously reached a career-high ranking of No. 6 in 2016.

In December, the athlete announced that the 2020 season would be the final one of her career.

"The sport has been a fundamental part of my life - it has given me immense joy and I cannot be more grateful for all the experiences that it has allowed me to live. At this time, I notice that the time has come to complete a beautiful chapter and begin to enjoy other areas of life. Tennis will always be in me," she said during a press conference in Barcelona, according to WTA.