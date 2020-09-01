Tennis Player Carla Suárez Navarro Reveals She's Been Diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma

"Not the easiest rival to deal with. I’ll need my truly best," Carla Suárez Navarro wrote on her Twitter

Carla Suárez Navarro has been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

The tennis player, 31, announced her diagnosis on Tuesday, writing in Spanish on her Twitter, "I have to face a complicated reality. It is time to accept it and try to get ahead relying on medical advice. Always with positivism in the face of adversity."

"Patience and self-belief guided me through my career. Not the easiest rival to deal with. I’ll need my truly best," she continued.

In an accompanying video, Suárez Navarro shared that she was diagnosed "a few days ago" and will "need to go through six months of chemotherapy."

"I'm fine and calm at the moment, willing to face whatever comes," she added.

The news comes just a week after Suárez Navarro announced her withdrawal from the U.S. Open "due to health reasons."

"I’m not ready to compete at the moment, so I’m following medical advice," she wrote on Twitter on August 24. "All the best to those competing in NYC. Hope to see you soon!"

Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of cancer that impacts the lymphatic system. According to the Mayo Clinic, the cancer — also known as Hodgkin's disease — is most common in people between 20 and 40 years old and those over 55.

The American Cancer Society estimates that there have been about 8,480 new cases of Hodgkin lymphoma in the United States this year.

Suárez Navarro is currently ranked No. 71 in the world. She's won two WTA singles titles and previously reached a career-high ranking of No. 6 in 2016.

In December, the athlete announced that the 2020 season would be the final one of her career.

"The sport has been a fundamental part of my life - it has given me immense joy and I cannot be more grateful for all the experiences that it has allowed me to live. At this time, I notice that the time has come to complete a beautiful chapter and begin to enjoy other areas of life. Tennis will always be in me," she said during a press conference in Barcelona, according to WTA.