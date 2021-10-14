Carl Nassib Takes Personal Day After Raiders Coach Jon Gruden Resigns for Homophobic Emails

"He just said he's got a lot to process," Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said of defensive end Carl Nassib's decision on Wednesday

Defensive end Carl Nassib #94 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos 37-12 at Allegiant Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Carl Nassib is taking time off following the events involving his football team and former head coach.

The defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, 28, took a personal day on Wednesday, after the announcement earlier this week that the team's head coach Jon Gruden was resigning due to an email scandal involving homophobic slurs.

In a press conference, Raiders general manager Mike Mayock explained that Nassib —currently the National Football League's only active player to come out as gay — requested a day off.

"He just said he's got a lot to process," Mayock added. "There's a lot that's been going on the last few days, and of course we support that request."

A rep for Nassib did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

The news comes after Raiders head coach Jon Gruden stepped down from his position on Monday, after leaked emails revealed profane and homophobic language.

In numerous emails over several years, Gruden "casually and frequently" used homophobic language to refer to NFL officials and players, according to a report from The New York Times.

In one email, Gruden called the league's commissioner Roger Goodell a "clueless anti football p----" and insisted that he shouldn't have pressured then-Rams head coach Jeff Fisher to draft "queers" in reference to Michael Sam, the NFL's first openly gay athlete.

In another email, Gruden suggested that Eric Reid be fired for demonstrating during the national anthem, the Times reports.

Following this and other surfaced emails from Gruden that used racially charged language, the former coach wrote in his resignation announcement on Monday that he "never meant to hurt anyone."