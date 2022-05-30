Cardinals Player Jeff Gladney, 25, Killed in Car Accident
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in a car accident on Monday, the team confirmed in a statement on Twitter. He was 25.
"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss," the team stated.
Gladney had just signed with the Arizona NFL team in March.
The athlete's agent, Brian Overstreet, also confirmed the news to the Fort Worth Star Telegram. "We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time," Overstreet said.
Details of the accident have not yet been confirmed.
"Lost my brother, my best friend, my right hand man," Jalen Reagor wrote on Twitter following the announcement. "Ain't too much more I can take man damn! R.I.P. Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please," he added. Reagor also shared his last exchange with his best friend.
Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt reacted to the "horrifying" news on Twitter as well. "Just tragic," Watt wrote.
Gladney had not yet played an official game with his Cardinals teammates. He had been cut from the Minnesota Vikings roster last year, following an assault charge. According to ESPN, he was found not guilty by a Dallas jury in March and signed with the Cardinals shortly after.