Cardinals Star Larry Fitzgerald Writes Emotional Essay on Racism: 'We as a Nation are Not OK'

Arizona Cardinals player Larry Fitzgerald wrote a moving essay on the protests against police brutality that have erupted around the world following the death of George Floyd in the NFL star's hometown of Minneapolis.

The 36-year-old shared his thoughts in a piece for The New York Times published on Sunday, in which he reminisced about the city that helped him become one of the most successful wide receivers in history.

"The city of Minneapolis taught me about love," he began his essay. "I was baptized at New Beginnings Baptist Tabernacle Church, learned to catch a football at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, and instilled with values by a loving family and a supportive community."

"The events of the last several days have turned Minneapolis, and our nation, upside down," Fitzgerald said, alluding to the violent unrest that erupted in the city following Floyd's death on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The incident was caught on camera and went viral, and the officer involved, Derek Chauvin, has since been charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers on the scene were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. None of the accused has entered a formal plea, and attorneys who might represent them have not come forward.

"Injustice, death, destruction, pain, violence, protests, and riots have made it clear — we as a nation are not OK. We are not healthy," Fitzgerald continued.

While Fitzgerald said he never experienced harassment from the Minneapolis Police Department, he was witness to incidents where people of color were "not given the same benefit of the doubt and the same respect that was afforded to others."

"The violent death of George Floyd in police custody is yet another example of a systemic problem we have yet to solve," wrote Fitzgerald, who played high school football at the Academy of the Holy Angels before attending college at Pittsburgh, according to ESPN. "[It's] a cancer we are failing to cut out. People and communities are suffering, lives are being lost and futures are being destroyed."

"The screams of disrespected voices are ringing out in our nation right now," he continued. "We must never condone violent riots that take lives and destroy futures but we must also hear the desperate voice of protest that is calling out for justice."

Fitzgerald's comments come just days after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell apologized for ignoring players who kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racism over the last several seasons.

The #TakeAKnee movement was started by Colin Kaepernick — then a player on the San Francisco 49ers — when he refused to stand during the national anthem before games. Many players in the league, and across other sports, joined in the on the protest by kneeling or participating with their own variations.

"We must work together to heal this divide and rebuild our communities by committing to let no voice go unheard," Fitzgerald concluded in his piece. "Our first step must be to listen to one another—to sincerely lean in and hear what the person who is different from us is saying."

"May God give us all ears to hear so that the cries of the unheard are never again compelled to scream in desperation," he added.

