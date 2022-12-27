J.J. Watt Says He Will Retire from NFL After Final Game of Season: 'It's Been an Absolute Honor'

JJ Watt is bringing an end to his storied NFL career.

On Tuesday morning, the Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman surprisingly announced his intention to retire after the final game of the season. The news comes just weeks after he and his wife, Kealia Watt, welcomed their first child together, a son named Koa James.

"Koa's first ever NFL game," the 33-year-old wrote in a tweet, which included two pictures with his family at State Farm Stadium. "My last ever NFL home game."

He added: "My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure."

The images accompanying the tweet were taken after the Cardinals faced Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Arizona lost 19-16 in overtime and now holds a 4-11 record for the season.

The Cardinals are out of playoff contention and have two games left this season: a matchup against the Falcons on Jan. 1, and a trip to the San Francisco Bay Area to face the 49ers on Jan. 8.

The 49ers are currently on an eight-game winning streak and are first in the NFC West, the division they share with the Cardinals.

Watt has spent 12 seasons in the NFL after being selected in the 2011 draft by the Houston Texans, where he spent most of his career until signing with Arizona in 2021.

According to ESPN, he is one of three NFL players to earn the Defensive Player of the Year title three times. The two others are Aaron Donald and Lawrence Taylor.

Shortly after his announcement, the Pro Football Hall of Fame tweeted that Watt would be eligible for the honor in 2028. Many believe he will be voted into the Hall during his first year of eligibility.

Watt is just as well known for his huge heart via philanthropy, including raising tens of millions to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and in 2020, he and wife Kealia donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank to aid in relief efforts during the pandemic.

Watt announced the birth of his son with a post on Instagram in October.

"Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed," he wrote in the post. "Koa James Watt 10.23.22."

Both he and Kealia, a professional soccer player, will celebrate their third wedding anniversary in February.