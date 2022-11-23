Arizona Cardinals Assistant Sean Kugler Reportedly Fired for Allegedly Groping Woman in Mexico

Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler has reportedly been fired after he allegedly groped a woman while in Mexico City, according to an ESPN report published on Wednesday.

Kugler, who also served as the team's running game coordinator, allegedly groped the woman on Sunday night, a day after the team arrived in the country, the outlet said, citing sources.

Per ESPN, authorities in Mexico were told of the alleged incident and then notified the Cardinals. Kugler was sent back to Arizona on Monday. The team played the San Francisco 49ers later that night.

The Cardinals did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Wednesday afternoon. Contact information for Kugler could not immediately be found.

According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team had made no coaching changes as of Tuesday, shortly before the news was first reported.

Kingsbury later confirmed the firing in an interview with the Arizona Republic.

Kyusung Gong/AP/Shutterstock

"We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior to the game," Kingsbury told the outlet.

"It's challenging anytime you make a staff change in that type of manner and I'm just going to leave it at that," he added.

Kingsbury said 56-year-old Kugler's removal from the coaching staff was permanent. His duties will now be shared by assistant offensive line coach Brian Natkin and tight ends coach Steve Heiden, per the Republic.

The Cardinals lost Monday night's game to San Francisco 38-10. The team is now 4-7 on the season, and trails both the 49ers and Seahawks in the NFC West standings.

According to CBS Sports, Kugler joined the Cardinals in 2019, and has previously served on the coaching staffs of the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions.

Earlier this year, the Cardinals parted with running back coach James Saxon, who was charged with two counts of domestic battery in May.

Saxon pled guilty to one count of domestic battery in October, per Arizona Sports. The second count was dismissed, ESPN reported.