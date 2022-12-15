Driver 'Violently' Hits and Kills 14-Year-Old Boy During World Cup Game Celebrations in France

A teen boy celebrating France's World Cup semi-finals victory over Morocco was killed when a driver slammed into him on Wednesday night.

According to the Associated Press, the 14-year-old boy was celebrating in the French city of Montpellier when the driver "violently hit" him before fleeing the scene. The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he died, per the outlet.

"[It is with] immense sadness [that a] sporting event ends in absolute tragedy," French lawmaker Nathalie Oziol said in a statement after the boy's death.

"I extend my condolences to the family and remain at their disposal," she added.

The Montpellier prosecutor's office said they are trying to locate the driver after police found the vehicle near the area of the incident.

According to CNN, police said their investigation is "progressing rapidly."

Per BBC, Mayor Michaël Delafosse said shocked by "this terrible tragedy," and hopes the suspect of "this cowardly act" will be found.

The news outlet said the accident happened about 30 minutes after the match between France and Morocco ended with a 2-0 score.

BBC reported that flares and tear gas were used during a tense gathering of fans of both teams in France. The country is home to a popular of about 1.5 million Moroccans.

France will now face Argentina in the World Cup Final, set to take place on Sunday.

France is the reigning champs, having won the last World Cup title in 2018, while Argentina's most recent win came in 1986. Both teams have won the World Cup twice in their history.

The World Cup Final will air on FOX Sports at 4 a.m. EST on Sunday.