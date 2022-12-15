Entertainment Sports Driver 'Violently' Hits and Kills 14-Year-Old Boy During World Cup Game Celebrations in France The driver hit the teen boy as crowds in Montpellier celebrated France's World Cup semi-finals win By Jason Hahn Jason Hahn Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 15, 2022 01:57 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Adnan Farzat/NurPhoto via Getty A teen boy celebrating France's World Cup semi-finals victory over Morocco was killed when a driver slammed into him on Wednesday night. According to the Associated Press, the 14-year-old boy was celebrating in the French city of Montpellier when the driver "violently hit" him before fleeing the scene. The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he died, per the outlet. "[It is with] immense sadness [that a] sporting event ends in absolute tragedy," French lawmaker Nathalie Oziol said in a statement after the boy's death. "I extend my condolences to the family and remain at their disposal," she added. The Montpellier prosecutor's office said they are trying to locate the driver after police found the vehicle near the area of the incident. Everything to Know About the 2022 World Cup and the Controversy Over Host Country Qatar According to CNN, police said their investigation is "progressing rapidly." Adnan Farzat/NurPhoto via Getty Per BBC, Mayor Michaël Delafosse said shocked by "this terrible tragedy," and hopes the suspect of "this cowardly act" will be found. The news outlet said the accident happened about 30 minutes after the match between France and Morocco ended with a 2-0 score. Qatar World Cup Official Estimates Migrant Worker Death Toll Is 'Between 400 and 500' BBC reported that flares and tear gas were used during a tense gathering of fans of both teams in France. The country is home to a popular of about 1.5 million Moroccans. France will now face Argentina in the World Cup Final, set to take place on Sunday. RELATED VIDEO: Joe Biden Calls U.S. Men's Soccer Team to Wish Them Luck Ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup France is the reigning champs, having won the last World Cup title in 2018, while Argentina's most recent win came in 1986. Both teams have won the World Cup twice in their history. The World Cup Final will air on FOX Sports at 4 a.m. EST on Sunday.