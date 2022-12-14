Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Becomes Just Third Player in NHL History to Score 800 Goals

"And to do it with you guys, it's special," Ovechkin told his teammates after the game

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on December 14, 2022 04:17 PM
Alex Ovechkin
Alex Ovechkin. Photo: Justin K. Aller/NHLI via Getty

Congratulations are in order for Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin!

The 37-year-old hockey star scored the 800th goal of his career on Tuesday evening, making him just the third player in NHL history to do so, joining hockey greats Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe.

Ovechkin's historic goal came during the third period of a blowout victory against the Chicago Blackhawks, which the Capitals won 7-3 on Chicago's home rink. Not only was the goal a major milestone, it was also the Russian star's third goal of the night, giving him a hat trick.

Following the game, Ovechkin said his accomplishment is "huge" — both "for hockey" and "for the organization," ESPN reported.

The milestone was especially meaningful to Ovechkin because of his close relationship with the team, which the athlete said in the locker room postgame, according to ESPN.

"And to do it with you guys, it's special," Ovechkin told his Capitals teammates.

Washington Capitals v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Five

Ovechkin spoke with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt after the game, where he told the SportsCenter host, "It's a special night. To get two goals right away, I could feel the game."

The Capitals star added, "I'm really proud that it's over. Now, we can move on and focus on the next one."

The next one will also be a huge moment for Ovechkin — goal number 801 will tie Howe's record and put the Capitals star in a tie for second on the all-time goals list.

Next, the Washington Capitals will host the Dallas Stars at home on Thursday.

