Candace Parker on What She'd Change About the WNBA If She Were Commissioner for a Day

If Candace Parker were commissioner of the WNBA for a day, she'd make a few changes.

During a Monday night appearance on The Daily Show, the Chicago Sky player, 35, was asked to think of three improvements that she'd make if she were in charge of the league for 24 hours.

It didn't take long for her to come up with some ideas. First and foremost? Update the league's rules about traveling on the court.

"The NBA travels," she pointed out to host Trevor Noah. "I would allow the WNBA to have the same rules as the NBA within traveling, because I feel like we make a bomb move and it's a travel, but in the NBA you've got Giannis [Antetokounmpo] taking 97 steps and everyone is like 'Wow that's amazing!' "

She laughed, "It is amazing, but ... can we get similar rules? I'm not saying NBA can't travel, I'm saying just let the WNBA travel."

Parker also said she wouldn't mind if there were times where the league could take it easy on the older players.

Her second idea is to "occasionally have it be half-court for the older players," she joked, earning a laugh from Noah. "Like, 'All right, you're not feeling the greatest today? We're just gonna go straight half court today.' "

Parker's last idea is one that Noah was convinced could become "the next trillion dollar franchise."

"We need to solve this era debate, because everybody thinks their era is the best era in sports," she explained.

Time travel, Parker elaborated, is the only way to really determine if Charles Barkley could hold Steph Curry at the three-point line or settle the debate about who would win in a LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan matchup.

"So somehow we need to develop a time machine so that these eras can compete against each other," she said.

Last month, Parker told PEOPLE she's proud to use her voice as part of an entire generation of WNBA athletes making "strides forward" to ensure the league is taken seriously on the court – and off.

"I think the WNBA as a whole is utilizing its platform to be in the communities and push for change," she said, adding "We've gone from a couple of athletes speaking out to now, an entire league shutting down and demanding change."