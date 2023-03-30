Camille Kostek Shares Clip of Boyfriend Gronk's Beach Day with Tom Brady: 'Top Gun 3 Sneak Peek'

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski put their football retirements on pause to compete once more together... shirtless on a beach.

The former teammates, who reunited with the likes of Julian Edelman and Blaine Gabbert earlier in the week for an epic beach day with friends and family, can be seen in a new behind-the-scenes clip from the fun day competing on the sand.

"Adding cinematographer to my resume," Gronk's girlfriend Camille Kostek joked on TikTok. "Top Gun 3 sneak peek."

While the video, soundtracked by One Republic's "I Ain't Worried," is relatively short, it's certainly reminiscent of that one scene in Top Gun: Maverick. Plus, it's a reminder that the guys haven't lost their competitive edge since they last played together in 2022.

The video starts with Gronkowski rallying up his friends, before he and Brady line up on the beach with Gronk rushing past him. With a quick tackle and an excited touchdown celebration thrown into the mix, the video serves as an extension of photos Brady shared of former teammates and lifelong friends enjoying some fun in the sun.

On Tuesday, the recently retired quarterback uploaded a set of photos complete with boogie boards and jet skis on a private beach, captioning it "beach day with the crew."

Brady's daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and sons Benjamin Rein, 13, and John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 15, were also in attendance for the beach day.

Gronk later told his followers he was wearing his Brady Brand swim shorts for the outing. "@BradyBrand swimsuit always," he wrote in the comments of his post.

Of course, Brady and Gronk have remained close friends since each of their retirements from the NFL. The most recent to hang up his jersey was Brady, who announced his retirement — for the second time — in February.

Gronkowski paid tribute to Brady, whom he won four Super Bowls alongside in both Tampa Bay and New England, and called him a "legend and always will be, my friend."

"Tommy, since I already wrote you a long retirement message last year, this time I shall say, welcome to the 2x retired club," wrote Gronkowski.

As for Gronk and his longtime partner who shared the sweet behind-the-scenes beach clip, the pair will celebrate the 10-year anniversary since first meeting in November 2023. The retired baller told PEOPLE earlier this year that they "definitely talk about" getting engaged, adding that it's been tough because, "we're both super busy with our careers right now." They first rubbed shoulders when he was a tight end and she was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots.

"She's right in the middle of hers, shooting for Sports Illustrated once again, and then we got the Super Bowl," he continued.

Detailing how Kostek's birthday and Valentine's Day both took place shortly after Super Bowl LVII, Gronkowski added, "Maybe some magic will happen. ... [It's] going to have to eventually happen."