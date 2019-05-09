Camille Kostek on Rumors Boyfriend Rob Gronkowski Is Going to Come Out of Retirement

Will Rob Gronkowski really be able to stay off the football field? Even his girlfriend Camille Kostek isn’t sure.

Last week, Gronkowski — who announced his retirement from the NFL in March — joked about how he may still “convince himself” to return to the sport.

But Kostek says New England Patriots fans shouldn’t get too excited — “he is someone who likes to mess around,” she said in an interview with Extra.

“I think he is messing with everybody, then again he stumps me all the time so who knows?” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 cover girl said. “He could be pulling this out of the woodwork at some time. I would love to see him out there, but I am also respecting him taking this time for himself, healing up his body, and enjoying the time off.”

RELATED: Rob Gronkowski Says He ‘Might Convince’ Himself to Come Out of Retirement: ‘You Never Know’

Image zoom Dave Mangels/Getty

Gronkowski, who will turn 30 on May 14, announced his plans to retire on Instagram.

“Thank you to all of Pats Nation around the world for the incredible support since I have been [a part] of this 1st class organization. Thank you for everyone accepting who I am and the dedication I have put into my work to be the best player I could be,” he said at the time. “Now its [sic] time to move forward and move forward with a big smile knowing that the New England Patriots Organization, Pats Nation, and all my fans will be truly a big part of my heart for the rest of my life.”

Kostek is a former Patriots cheerleader, which obviously was one of her first ties to the former athlete. RELATED: Rob Gronkowski Opens Up About the ‘Healing Energies’ of Nature Following Retirement

“It’s been a blast,” Kostek told Extra. “I was cheerleading on the sidelines in the first couple years … I went from cheering him on the sidelines of the Super Bowl to being a proud girlfriend in the crowd to [watching him end] his career on the Super Bowl field … I feel very lucky that I got to be a part his incredible career.”

Now, Kostek told Extra, the couple is having a “fun time” with Gronkowski’s extra freedom.

“It’s been a fun time already, and I think one of my favorite things that he ever said was he was excited to take a back seat and check out the things that I was up to, like I have for him sitting back in the stands,” she said.