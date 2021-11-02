Camille Kostek Dressed as Boyfriend Rob Gronkowski for Halloween: 'This Jersey Smells But You Still Cute'

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit supermodel paid homage to her boyfriend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, by donning his NFL jersey for Halloween.

In a trio of bathroom selfies, Kostek, 29, bared her midriff in the athlete's No. 87 Bucs jersey and played up the look with wavy hair, black eye grease and all four of Gronk's Super Bowl rings.

"When football Sunday lands on Halloween, you dress up as the 4x SB Champ Robbie G the one and only 👏🏈🎃 @gronk this jersey smells but you still cute 🤧 also my fingers are sore from holding all of these rings 😅," Kostek wrote on Instagram on Sunday, alongside the photos of her costume.

Gronkowski, 32, jokingly commented, "That guy stinky like peee yewww 😷"

This month will mark eight years since the couple first met at a Thanksgiving charity event when Kostek was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots and Gronkowski was in his third season with the team.

Speaking with PEOPLE last month, the football star shared that he and Kostek met while filling turkey baskets for families in need at a Goodwill charity event.

"Camille and I met during Thanksgiving week. Therefore, I am very thankful for the charity event we met at," he said.

"We celebrate the anniversary annually every year throughout the whole Thanksgiving week, seeing our families and feasting on some delicious food," Gronkowski said. "During football season, it's a little bit more difficult to celebrate the wonderful occasion, so Thanksgiving makes it the perfect go-to celebration every time."

The Free Guy actress also reminisced about their first meeting during an appearance on SiriusXM's This Is Happening with Mark Zito and Ryan Sampson earlier this year.

Kostek explained that Gronkowski had ripped off his name tag and written his phone number on the back. A teammate slipped the note to Kostek, who kept the exchange under wraps for fear she might jeopardize her spot as a cheerleader.

"I was a rookie. I was like, 'Oh no, no, no, I can't take this. I can't take his number.' And then [his teammate] was like, 'Just take it,' and I was like, 'Okay,' and I put it in my pocket. And I never spoke about it again," she remembered.