Cam Newton Yells 'I'm Back' After First Touchdown Following Panthers Return

The Carolina Panthers quarterback has returned to the team after a brief stint with the New England Patriots

Quarterback Cam Newton is back on the field as a Panther.

Newton, 32, has returned to the Carolina Panthers after briefly playing for the New England Patriots and celebrated the occasion with a win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. The Panthers crushed the Arizona Cardinals 34-10.

After his first of two touchdowns in the game, Newton was captured on camera taking off his helmet and yelling out, "I'm back."

The moment has become a meme on social media, with users having fun with Newton's on-the-field celebration.

Wrote Josiah Johnson on Twitter, "Mariah Carey every holiday season."

The Panthers got in on the action, tweeting a photo of Newton and writing with a boogie emoji, "Boogie's Back."

Newton was drafted by the Panthers during the 2011 NFL Draft and spent nine years with the team before getting released in 2020. On Nov. 11, the Panthers announced that Newton had been re-signed after he was cut by the Patriots following one season in New England.

Cam Newton Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty

In a Funky Friday video posted in September, the football star opened up about his time with the Patriots ending.

"The reason why they released me is because, indirectly, I was going to be a distraction, without being a starter. Just my aura. That's my gift and my curse," he said.

"When you bring Cam Newton into your facility [and] your franchise, people are interested by the mere fact of 'Who is he? Why does he wear his hair? Why does he talk? Why does he act? Why does he perform?' All these questions."

Following his return, Newton posed with Panthers owner David Tepper in a picture shared by the team on Twitter with the caption, "Together again."