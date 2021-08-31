The New England Patriots chose 22-year-old rookie Mac Jones as the team's starting quarterback

Cam Newton Says 'Please Don't Feel Sorry for Me' After Patriots Release Him and Name Mac Jones as Starter

Cam Newton is speaking out after the New England Patriots released him from the team.

On Tuesday, the quarterback, 32, shared a message to his fans on his Instagram Story. "I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say... Please don't feel sorry for me!" Newton wrote, along with the hashtag #ImGood.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Newton, now a free agent, had signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in March.

With Newton's release, the Patriots named 22-year-old rookie Mac Jones as the starting quarterback. In April, Jones was drafted 15th overall in the first round.

The Boston Globe was the first to report the news.

Cam Newton Credit: Cam Newton / Instagram

Hours before Newton's release was made public, coach Bill Belichick held a press conference and told reporters that he thought Newton's performance in training camp was "definitely moving in the right direction" in comparison to last season.

Prior to Tuesday's news, Newton, the starting quarterback during training camp and the returning captain, missed three days of practice last week due to COVID protocols, according to the Globe.

Newton, a former league MVP, first joined the Patriots in June 2020 to replace Tom Brady, who left the team after 20 seasons to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Brady and the Bucs went on to win Super Bowl LV.)

Going forward in the 2021 season, Jones will be leading the Pats.