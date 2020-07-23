Cam Newton Shares Video of Practice with Julian Edelman 1 Month After Joining Patriots

Quarterback Cam Newton signed with the Patriots late last month following Tom Brady’s departure from the team

Cam Newton is getting to know his new team.

Nearly four weeks after news broke that the NFL quarterback had signed with the New England Patriots, Newton shared a video of himself throwing a pass to Pats wide receiver Julian Edelman.

He posted the video to Instagram Wednesday, captioning it with a string of emojis and hashtags.

Newton, 31, recently opened up about being the replacement for Tom Brady, who announced earlier this year that he would be leaving the New England team and heading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During a YouTube roundtable discussion with Odell Beckham Jr., Todd Gurley, and Victor Cruz, Newton said stepping in for the six-time Super Bowl champion is "the elephant in the room."

"'You know who [you're] coming after?' I'm like, 'Yeah, great.' What he was, what he is, is great, needs no even talking about it," Newton said of Brady, 42. "But one thing about it, though: Coach [Josh] McDaniels, you're able to call some stuff that you ain't ever been able to call now."

"You're getting a dog. You're getting one of these ticked-off dogs too,” the former Carolina Panthers player added. “And I'm looking at the schedule and I'm like, 'Who we're playing? That team passed on me! OK, that team passed on me. They could've came and got me.'"

News of Newton’s deal with the Patriots dropped late last month, with the quarterback sharing on Instagram and Twitter, “I hope you're ready!! #LetsGoPats." According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is reportedly worth up to $7.5 million.

Shortly after, Newton reflected on his career with the Panthers in a vlog, titled "Farewell Carolina, Hello New England," from his YouTube channel.

In the footage, Newton spoke candidly from his Atlanta home gym on March 17 – which was the day the Panthers announced they gave him permission to seek a trade – bringing the athlete's nine-year run with Carolina to an end.

"Right now, like I'm angry, I just feel let down but at the same time, I'm not bitter," the athlete said in the vlog. "I know since the first day I came into this league, that this day was gonna come. I've been with the organization, a great organization, for as long as I've been in the NFL. I'm sad for this day to come. But, at the end of the day, in the famous words of Nipsey [Hussle], 'The marathon continues.' "