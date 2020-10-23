"I know what I am capable of and my standard is extremely high and I haven’t been meeting it," the NFL star said

New England Patriots' Quarterback Cam Newton Says His Game Performance 'Hasn't Been Good' Lately

Cam Newton is his own biggest critic.

While speaking virtually in a video conference on Thursday, the 31-year-old New England Patriots quarterback said that he is aware that he has not been playing his best throughout the current NFL season.

"I just haven’t been good,” Newton said during the conference, according to WEEI.com. "I haven’t matched enough good plays together for my liking and that is what it comes down to."

"When I mean good plays, I mean right reads, I mean ball positioning, I mean making guys miss, just the whole gamut of how I play," he continued. "I know what I am capable of and my standard is extremely high and I haven’t been meeting it — my personal standard."

"So that’s how I feel," he added.

Earlier this year, the former NFL MVP signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots to replace Tom Brady — who left the iconic team after 20 years and signed on to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Throughout his four starts this season, Newton has had inconsistent performances.

"The only thing I can do are the things that I can control," Newton said, per WEEI. "That’s have a great week of practice and have it carry over to the game."

According to the Providence Journal, Newton has only surpassed the 200-yard passing mark once in the four games where he served as the Patriots' starter.

Earlier this month, the NFL said in a statement that a game between the Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs would be postponed "after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams."

Though Newton did not confirm whether he was one of the athletes who tested positive for the coronavirus, multiple outlets reported that the football star contracted COVID-19.

Newton wrote in an Instagram post at the time that he would be taking time to "get healthy and self-reflect."

"I NEVER WILL QUESTION GODs reasoning; just will always respond with, 'YES LORD'‼️," the quarterback wrote. "I appreciate all the love, support, and WELL WISHES‼️ I will take this time to get healthy and self reflect on the other AMAZING THINGS THAT I SHOULD BE GRATEFUL FOR‼️ #shineTHRUtheSHADE #notFORlikesJUSTforLIFE."