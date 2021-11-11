Cam Newton, who earned NFL MVP honors with the Panthers in 2015, spent a season with the New England Patriots after leaving the North Carolina team in 2020

Cam Newton Returning to Carolina Panthers One Year After Leaving Team: 'Brought Him Home'

There's no place like home.

Cam Newton, the veteran NFL quarterback who previously played quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, has returned to the team after a brief stint with the New England Patriots.

On Thursday, the Panthers announced they agreed to re-sign the 32-year-old quarterback pending the results of a physical. The team originally drafted Newton with the first pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

"Together again," a post on the team's Twitter account said of a picture of Newton with Panthers owner David Tepper.

Newton spent nine years with the Panthers before he was released in early 2020 after he requested a trade.

"Brought him [home]," the team said in a follow-up tweet on Thursday.

During his time in Charlotte, Newton threw for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns, and ran for 58 touchdowns, according to the team. He also won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2011 and was named NFL MVP in 2015. He led the team to a 15-1 record that season, and an appearance in the Super Bowl in 2016.

So far, Newton has not publicly reacted to the news of his Panthers return.

In September, Newton was released by the Patriots after one season, allowing rookie Mac Jones to take over the starting quarterback position. At the time, he said he understood the decision.

"The reason why they released me is because, indirectly, I was going to be a distraction, without being a starter," Newton said in a Funky Friday video in September. "Just my aura. That's my gift and my curse."

"When you bring Cam Newton into your facility [and] your franchise, people are interested by the mere fact of 'Who is he? Why does he wear his hair? Why does he talk? Why does he act? Why does he perform?' All these questions," he added.

Yet, Newton admitted he would have accepted a backup role with the Patriots.

"Let me be honest with you. If they would have asked me [to be a backup], I would have said absolutely," Newton said.

"The truth of the matter is this. [Jones] would have been uncomfortable," he continued.

