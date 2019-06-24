Cam Newton Allegedly Offered Fellow Airline Passenger $1,500 to Trade Seats — and They Said No

Image zoom NELL REDMOND/AP/Shutterstock

Cam Newton was apparently pretty desperate to get some extra leg room on his recent flight home from Paris.

According to a fellow passenger on Newton’s trip to from the French city to the U.S., the athlete, 30, was allegedly overheard offering a man $1,500 in cash for his airplane seat.

Alongside the claim, Eli Edwards also shared video of Newton on the plane last Friday, appearing to be in conversation with a male passenger. Newton could be heard telling the fellow passenger, “I’m offering to pay for it.” He eventually returned to his seat, which appeared to be in economy class.

Edwards spoke to CNN in the wake of the video going viral, and said he had run into Newton earlier at the Paris airport, and “said hi to him, shook his hand.” He told the outlet he recorded the video while the plane was preparing to leave.

Neither Newton’s personal rep nor his team, the Carolina Panthers, responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment. The football star also hasn’t addressed the viral incident publicly.

Sports radio host Andy Slater later reported that Newton was originally in a business class seat for the 10-hour flight home, but then missed the flight. According to Slater, Newton’s “only option to fly home that day was through Dallas in regular economy class with no extra legroom.”

Newton was sharing photos in Paris for much of last week, including Instagram pictures at the Louvre and Paris Fashion Week.