NFL quarterback Cam Newton tries to learn new skills on his new show, All In With Cam Newton

Cam Newton playing the ukulele. Cam Newton playing water polo. Cam Newton doing a gymnastic floor routine.

Yes, the Carolina Panthers quarterback – and new dad – is going outside of his comfort zone, hosting a 20-episode Nickelodeon docu-series, All In With Cam Newton.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On the show, 27-year-old Newton pairs kids with unique mentors to help them reach their dreams. When a budding gymnast needs help with her floor routine, Newton calls in Dominique Dawes. An aspiring designer is matched with Project Runway’s Tim Gunn to learn how to create a runway gown.

All the while, Newton becomes a willing sidekick to the kids, cheering them on while clowning around. (We’ll say this: he’s really, really bad at cartwheels.)

“I’ve done some crazy things on the field, but it’s nothing compared to what these kids have me doing,” he says in an exclusive behind-the-scenes video of the show.

Related Video: Ever Wonder How They Pull Off the Crowd Stunts in the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

When Newton signed with Nickelodeon, he told PEOPLE that the show was an ideal fit for him. “I am a big kid at heart,” he said. “I began to understand the potential of how to give back to kids through my work with my foundation.”

“When this opportunity with the show came around, I couldn’t say no,” he continued. “It’s everything that I stand for.”