Iron Sharpens Iron has athletes from completely different sports come together to learn what it takes to be successful, stars Cam Newton and Michelle Wie tell PEOPLE

Cam Newton's New Series Pairs Athletes in Different Sports to Train: 'We Can Learn So Much'

While the sports world remains on lockdown, a new series is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at how some of the world's best athletes train — by pairing them up with others at the top of their game.

Iron Sharpens Iron — which debuted on Quibi earlier this month — matches superstar athletes from totally different sports together to learn the secrets of their games. The series is executive produced by one of those pros — the NFL's Cam Newton.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We wanted to be able to provide a behind-the-scenes view of what training with the best of the best looks like," Newton, 30, tells PEOPLE. "The platform allowed us to create something that hadn’t been done before while showcasing a collaborative experience for some of the best athletes out there in an engaging, bite-sized format."

For the series, Newton was paired with the NBA's Trae Young. Among the other athletes learning the tricks of the trade from each other are NHL star P.K. Subban and heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. UFC's Amanda Nunes and soccer star Carli Lloyd are also paired, while Olympian Lolo Jones teams up with the NBA's Pascal Siakam.

RELATED: 10-Year-Old with Severe Heart Condition Is Granted Wish to Meet Cam Newton

Getting the other athletes on board happened "organically," Newton explains.

Image zoom Michelle Wie (right) and Kerri Walsh Jennings (left) Quibi

"I also think that giving athletes an opportunity to learn from someone that they follow and admire was a strong motivation," the quarterback notes. "Many times when we pitched the concept, the reaction was positive. And then when we told the athletes who we wanted to pair them with, the reaction was an enthusiastic, 'I 100 recent want to do that!' "

Newton wanted to be paired with Young as an Atlanta Hawks fan. He quickly learned that the 21-year-old's "fundamentals and the amount of work that it has taken for him to get to his level" is "evident."

He adds, "Seeing him doing his thing up close gave me an even stronger appreciation for why he is such a great player."

Pro golfer Michelle Wie, 30, also appears on Iron Sharpens Iron, learning from and teaching Olympic volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings, 41.

"I do believe we're just sometimes so stuck in our own sports to have the opportunity to speak to other athletes," Wie tells PEOPLE of why she chose to participate in the Quibi show. "I really felt it was a personal journey as well, to really open up to things that I can

learn. And especially whenever I was being paired up with Kerri Walsh Jennings, I was just so excited. It was a no-brainer for me."

Wie says she was "surprised" by the similarities in her and Jennings' training programs, despite the differences in their sports.

She and Wie also chatted about how Jennings has continued to play at such a high level after welcoming three children. Wie, who is pregnant with her first child, says, "I was like, 'She can play beach volleyball at the highest competition, at the highest level and is still winning medals and all that with three kids, not just as one.' I just found that very inspirational."

The experience was an overwhelmingly positive one for Wie.

RELATED: Michelle Wie and Jonnie West Are Married! Golfer Weds NBA Legend Jerry West's Son in Beverly Hills

"I think it's really important that people get out of their own bubbles and out of their own comfort circles and learn about experiences that other people have, and learn from other people," the golfer tells PEOPLE. "I love talking to people in different fields just because I find it so fascinating."

And Newton echoes that: "It opens your eyes being able to have a first-hand glimpse of how one another trains and perfects their craft. We all can learn so much from one another which is why creating this series was so exciting. Not only are we creating bonds between fellow athletes, but we’re able to document and share this knowledge externally."

Stream Iron Sharpens Iron on Quibi, now.