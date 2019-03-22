Cam Newton Says He's Giving Up Sex for a Month — But It's Been 'Challenging'

Cam Newton is keeping things PG in the bedroom — for the time being.

On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers quarterback appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, revealing that he’d decided to give up sex for the month.

“Every month, it’s been the off-season, I try to challenge myself in many different ways,” Newton, 29, shared, explaining that in January, he gave up on gambling, and in February, he decided to adopt a vegan diet.

“And then March, I’m giving — I hope this is an adult crowd, it looks like it is — no climax,” he shared, finding the most family-friendly way to deliver the news.

“Shut the front door,” host James Corden exclaimed, as fellow guest David Boreanaz suggested Newton picked the wrong month for this undertaking.

“You should have done it in February. You got 28 days in February,” he remarked.

Newton, who underwent shoulder surgery in January, went on to explain that his pact with himself also included “no WiFi.”

“It’s hard,” he remarked.

As for why he chose to give up sex for the month, the athlete shared that he wants to spend his off-season doing “certain things that challenge me,” so he’ll be in a better place when football starts up again.

“It makes my mind stronger,” he remarked. “I feel like, if I go back and I say, I did those things, I’m mentally stronger.”

Newton is in a relationship with longtime love Kia Proctor, with whom he shares three children: son Chosen Sebastian, 3, Camidas Swain, 8 months, and daughter Sovereign Dior Cambella, 2.

Newton, who has played with the Panthers since 2011, had an arthroscopic procedure on his right shoulder on January 24.

In a press release, the Panthers said the surgery was a success and Newton was set to begin his rehabilitation process immediately.

Due to his injury, Newton missed the final two games of the 2018 season.

The previous year, Newton also had surgery to fix a partially torn rotator cuff on his throwing arm, according to Sports Illustrated.