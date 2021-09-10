"Indirectly, I was going to be a distraction without being a starter. Just my aura. ... That's my gift and my curse," Cam Newton said

Cam Newton Felt 'Bamboozled' by Patriots, But Says After Cut That He'd Have Been a 'Distraction'

Cam Newton has addressed being released from the New England Patriots in a YouTube video with his father, Cecil.

The 32-year-old NFL veteran was cut from the team last week, paving the way for rookie quarterback Mac Jones to become the new face of the franchise. Jones, 23, was selected by the Patriots with the 15th pick in the NFL Draft earlier this year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Newton admitted to being surprised by his release, but said he understood he would have been a "distraction" because of his "aura."

"The reason why they released me is because, indirectly, I was going to be a distraction, without being a starter," Newton said in his Funky Friday video. "Just my aura. That's my gift and my curse."

"When you bring Cam Newton into your facility [and] your franchise, people are interested by mere fact of 'Who is he? Why does he wear his hair? Why does he talk? Why does he act? Why does he perform?' All these questions," he added.

Newton said if the Patriots had decided to keep him in a backup role, he would have accepted the position.

"Let me be honest with you. If they would have asked me [to be a backup], I would have said absolutely," Newton said.

"The truth of the matter is this. [Jones] would have been uncomfortable," he continued.

Newton is a former NFL MVP and first joined the Patriots in June 2020 to fill the spot vacated by Tom Brady, who left the team after 20 seasons to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the team struggled last season without their former superstar, finishing 7-9 and missing the playoffs. Newton told his father he had no plans of retiring from the NFL, and as of now, is unsigned to a team.

Newton also maintained that his undisclosed COVID-19 vaccination status played no part in his dismissal. Before his release, he was placed under COVID safety protocols by the league after visiting a doctor. He said he went for a checkup on his foot.

"I crossed all the lines, I checked all the boxes ... and then to find out that I had to sit out," Newton recalled, "that's when I kind of felt like bamboozled because 'Y'all told me to go.' It wasn't like, 'Cam, you know if you go, you're taking it on your risk.' "

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Jokes About Passing Lombardi Trophy During Super Bowl Boat Parade: 'I Was Not Thinking'

After Newton's release, Patriots coach Bill Belichick praised the athlete for his work ethic but stuck with his decision to go with Jones as starting quarterback.