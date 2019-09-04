QB Cam Newton Breaks Guinness World Record for Catching 51 One-Handed Passes in 60 Seconds

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is breaking records before the official football season has even started.

Newton, 30, got his name in the record book for catching the most one-handed passes in 60 seconds, with 51 catches beating the previous record of 48. The athlete, along with YouTube star and Mr. Beast member Chandler Hallow, performed the drill at the Panthers’ home field, the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, during the team’s off-season.

According to Guinness World Records, Newton’s feat happened on July 22, however footage of the record-breaking moment was not released until Wednesday. Newton shared the news to his social media and posted a lengthy YouTube video showing the catches, as well as the athlete breaking a record for the longest pass, 24 yards, caught while blindfolded and in-motion.

While Newton is used to throwing the passes, this time he performed all the catches while Hallow tossed him the ball. After breaking the record, Newton and Hallow were awarded plaques to signify their victory.

“This is going up in my house,” Newton cheered.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do that without my quarterback, Chandler,” he added. “I just feel like we have a bond for the rest of our lives, like never letting go, like Jack and Rose,” he further joked, beginning to sing “My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic.

Newton shared the same quote on his Instagram, Wednesday, alongside a series of photos of Hallow and Newton showing off their awards.

“Quarterback and receiver,” he added to the post.

“Let’s just put it like this: I have the best hands in the NFL,” Newton said in the video. “You can document that. I have film. I really do have film of me catching passes in an actual game. I didn’t drop one yet, that was catchable.”

The record has previously been held by football legends such as Odell Beckham Jr., Drew Brees, Jarvis Landry, and Kirk Cousins, according to a Guinness World Records officiator at the scene.

The Panthers will open their official season at home on Sept. 8 against the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m. EST.