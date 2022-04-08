Carlton Keegan, 18, died when the car he was a passenger in crashed into a tree

High School Football Star Killed in Car Crash: 'Touched the Lives of Many'

A California community is mourning a high school football player who died last week when the car he was a passenger in slammed into a tree.

Carlton Keegan, 18, died on March 30 when a car driven by his friend crashed into a tree, according to KRON. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries, the news station reported.

"The kids are broken right now," the Scotts Valley High School's athletic director, Louie Walters, told the Press Banner.

"He was the guy that I could go to and say, 'I need you to motivate the fellas today,' " Walters said of Keegan, who died of his injuries at a nearby hospital

The outlet said no arrests have been made but authorities are looking into if speed played a factor in the accident. The incident remains under investigation, according to Press Banner.

Scotts Valley High School paid tribute to Keegan on social media Saturday.

"Our hearts are broken for the Keegan Family. Carlton's joy, kindness and encouraging spirit will never be forgotten," they wrote in a post that included a picture of the football young player.

A donation page has been set up to benefit the family.

"[Keegan] has touched the lives of so many and it's our turn to give back to his family in their time of need," a description on a GoFundMe page set up for Keegan's family said.

The campaign said funds will go toward the costs of the funeral, memorial services, and "anything else [the family needs] to get through this tragic loss of a child."

A separate donation page has raised $3,100 for the family.

"Carlton was a student and football player at Scotts Valley High School. He was full of life and was always out being active with his love for the ocean, motocross, family outings, and being with friends," a campaign organizer wrote.

One donor who contributed to the campaigns said Keegan's family has "the support of the entire community."