Caitlin Clark Breaks Down After March Madness Championship Loss: 'We Have a Lot to Be Proud Of'

"I want my legacy to be the impact that I have on young kids and the people in the state of Iowa," Clark said on Sunday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 3, 2023 01:04 PM
Caitlin Clark Cries After March Madness Championship Loss
Photo: Ron Jenkins/Getty

Caitlin Clark delivered an emotional postgame press conference after the Iowa Hawkeyes were defeated by the LSU Tigers 102-85 in the Women's NCAA Tournament title game on Sunday.

When asked by the media what she wants her legacy to be, a tearful Clark, 20, said, "I want my legacy to be the impact that I have on young kids and the people in the state of Iowa. I hope I brought them a lot of joy this season."

Clark, who is from Des Moines, Iowa, said she hopes the entire Hawkeyes team made her home state proud.

"I understand we came up one win short, but I think we have a lot to be proud of and a lot to celebrate," she continued.

Through tears, Clark said she was once "just that young girl" dreaming of playing basketball on the big stage.

"So all you have to do is dream and you can be in moments like this," Clark said, hoping to inspire the next generation of talented collegiate athletes.

Despite the loss, Clark broke the NCAA tournament's all-time scoring record on Sunday. She scored the most three-pointers in an NCAA championship game and finished the game with 30 points, eight assists and two rebounds.

Caitlin Clark Cries After March Madness Championship Loss
C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty

The Iowa Hawkeyes star isn't eligible to enter the WNBA draft until after next season, but her future at Iowa remains undecided, according to SI. She quickly became the talk of the tournament when she delivered a number of jaw-dropping shooting performances — and for her trash talking.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After the game, Clark expressed her gratitude to the fans that supported her team during the tournament in a tweet.

"Thank you to all who have supported us on this magical run," she wrote on Twitter. "I am lucky to wear Iowa across my chest and represent our state. I love these girls to death and could not be more proud of all we accomplished this szn. Go hawks always."

Related Articles
LSU's Angel Reese Responds to Critics, Taunts Iowa's Caitlin Clark with Her Own Hand Motion
LSU Star Angel Reese Responds to Critics: 'This Is for The Girls That Look Like Me'
Head coach Kim Mulkey of the Baylor Bears reacts after a foul call against the Bears during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats on February 13, 2019 at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.
Kim Mulkey Says She Hasn't Spoken to Brittney Griner Since Her Release, But Is 'Glad She's Safe'
Keyontae Johnson #11 of the Kansas State Wildcats brings the ball up court against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum on March 19, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Kansas State's Keyontae Johnson on to the Elite Eight 2 Years After Collapsing on Court
Ashlyn Whimpey
Crying Utah State Cheerleader Jokes About Going Viral During March Madness: 'Now I'm a Meme'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Sue Ogrocki/AP/Shutterstock (13825978d) Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee, left, answers a question during a news conference on practice day at the NCAA Division I Wrestling National Championships, in Tulsa, Okla. Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young is at right NCAA Championships Wrestling, Tulsa, United States - 15 Mar 2023; Spencer Lee mom. https://twitter.com/awfulannouncing/status/1636889783661375490. Credit: ESPN
College Wrestler's Mom Goes Viral After She Breaks Glasses in a Rage Over Match Upset
CBS announcers Billy Packer, left, and Jim Nantz laugh during a break in the championship game in the Big Ten basketball tournament in Indianapolis, . Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, died Thursday night, Jan. 26, 2023. He was 82. Packer's son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte, N.C., for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure Obit Packer Basketball, Indianapolis, United States - 12 Mar 2006
Longtime College Basketball Announcer Billy Packer Dead at 82
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Tiger Woods attends the Tiger Woods Foundation's 20th Anniversary Celebration at the New York Public Library on October 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods Apologizes After Backlash for Handing Justin Thomas a Tampon During Genesis Invitational
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 21: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates on the field after defeating the New York Giants 38-7 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images); KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 21: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars with a score of 27 to 20. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
Jason Kelce Says He and Brother Travis 'Talked More This Year Than' They Have 'Since College'
brock purdy, tom brady
49ers QB Brock Purdy Out for 6 Months Following Elbow Injury Sustained During NFC Championship Game
Coco Gauff of the US reacts on a point against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko during their women's singles match on day seven of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 22, 2023. - -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)
Coco Gauff in Tears After Unexpected Loss at Australian Open: 'She Just Played Better'
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 1, 2023 in Landover, Maryland
Quarterback Deshaun Watson: His Lawsuits, Suspension and NFL Reinstatement
Breanna Stewart #30 of the Seattle Storm poses for a portrait during Media Day on August 5, 2020 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Breanna Stewart Wants the WNBA to Charter Flights Next Season, NBA Stars Agree: 'No Matter How Much'
Loyola v Kansas State
March Madness Icon Sister Jean Shares Her Wisdom at Age 103 in 'Exciting and Emotional' New Memoir
South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina Defeats UConn to Win 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Championship
Image
Four-Time WNBA Champion Maya Moore Announces Her Retirement: 'Extremely Thankful'
Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm reacts after losing to the Las Vegas Aces 97-92 in her final game of her career during Game Four of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Climate Pledge Arena on September 06, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Sue Bird Retires from WNBA After 20-Year Career: 'Didn't Really Want to Leave the Court'