Caeleb Dressel Says He Was Disappointed with Tokyo Performance Despite Golds: 'Not Fair to Myself'

Caeleb Dressel made millions of fans across the U.S. last summer when he swam his way to an impressive five Olympic gold medals, making him only the fifth American to do so in a single Games after 1970.

But he still wasn't pleased with his performance, the Olympic swimmer reveals in a new interview for In Depth with Graham Bensinger.

"I didn't hit any of my goal times in Tokyo," says Dressel, 25. "Yeah … And that's not fair to myself. That's not fair at all. Like I just won five gold medals on the biggest world stage in sports, and I'm thinking about how I wish I would've gone faster in certain events."

In addition to the five golds, Dressel set the Olympic record time in the 100m butterfly and the 4x100m medley during the Tokyo Games last summer.

His coach Gregg Troy, who also participates in the interview, says he's used to "trying to motivate someone to be better than what they think they can be," but with Dressel, "you've got a guy that's as good as or better than anyone and he never thinks it's good enough."

Responds Dressel, "I think that's what makes me great, but I think that can also be detrimental if I want to have longevity in the sport."

In the interview, Dressel and his mom Christina Dressel also speak about mental health issues that the athlete has grappled with, including panic attacks and depression he dealt with as a high school senior.

"I didn't want to do anything — wasn't going to school, wasn't swimming," says the athlete. "[I] was pretty much just laying in bed for all hours of the day, for a couple months."