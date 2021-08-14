Caeleb Dressel’s dog Jane had great form as she took off from the starting platform

Caeleb Dressel Shares Impressive Video of His Dog Racing Along with Him in the Pool: 'This Is Insane'

Watch out Team USA 2024 — Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel isn't the only talented swimmer in his family.

Dressel, 24, shared a video on Thursday with his dog Jane as they did laps together at the University of Florida Gators aquatic center.

While the Olympian was in the pool, his dog set herself up with perfect form before diving in from the starting platform and getting off to a quick start.

"This is insane," his wife Meghan could be heard saying in the background.

Holding one of Jane's favorite waterproof toys in front of her, Dressel led the way as the pair swam almost the entire length of the pool together. As Jane built up speed, Megan, supporting from the sidelines, screamed, "Oh my gosh! Go baby. Go baby."

Other Olympic athletes joked in the comments section that Dressel's dog would be a fierce competitor against them.

U.S. 800m and 1500m freestyle gold medalist Bobby Finke commented, "Start is still better than mine," while Australian Kyle Chalmers — who earned silver in the 100m freestyle in Tokyo just 0.06 seconds behind Dressel — wrote, "So you're not the only Dressel that would smoke me to 25 💨 🤦‍♂️."

Swedish Olympic swimmer Sarah Sjöström similarly said, "Amazing 😂 she would crush me in 25m for sure 🥲 🐶."

Dressel's mom Christina Dressel even got in on the action, writing, "She swims better than me😂."

The athlete's pool day with his wife and dog comes two weeks after his last race at the Tokyo Games where he took away five gold medals.

After the competition, the Florida native spoke to PEOPLE about the importance of his support system.

"It takes a lot of people. I would not swim if it was just me," he said. "If I didn't have any teammates, I couldn't stay in a pool for two hours, twice a day, nine times a week. I can't do that. And I'm fine with admitting that. I couldn't do this by myself. So you really do need people behind you."