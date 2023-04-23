Possible No. 1 Overall NFL Draftee C.J. Stroud Staying 'Stress-Free' Before His Life Changes (Exclusive)

C.J. Stroud is less than a week from his lifelong dream coming true — but he's unfazed.

The 21-year-old Ohio State star QB is expected to be among the first (maybe even the first) name called during Thursday's NFL Draft, but he tells PEOPLE it's not "too important" that he gets drafted first overall.

"Wherever God wants me to be, that's what's important," he said before attending the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. "I mean, I know that He has a plan in my life, so whether I go 1, 2, 3 in the draft, wherever it's at, I'm ready for it, and I'm blessed to be here."

Stroud's life will literally change in the blink of an eye on Thursday. But, he says his (team) future is out of his hands, so he's going with the flow.

Todd Kirkland/Getty

Still, most sports analysts believe Stroud won't have to wait long before a team picks him as the future face of the franchise.

"I'm just honestly just trying to stay stress-free," he said of the week leading up to the draft. "I mean, a lot of things are not in my control anymore. I feel like the combine and pro day, there were controllable for me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The way Stroud sees it, his work is done until he finds out where his future home will be located.

"People gotta pick me and I don't gotta make no hard decisions," he said, "so I'm trying to stay stress-free."

The annual NFL Draft is scheduled to be held from Thursday to Saturday.