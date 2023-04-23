Possible No. 1 Overall NFL Draftee C.J. Stroud Staying 'Stress-Free' Before His Life Changes (Exclusive)

The 21-year-old Ohio State star QB is expected to be among the first (maybe even the first) name called during Thursday's NFL Draft

By Mark Gray
Published on April 23, 2023 12:56 PM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 22: C. J. Stroud attends the boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia at T-Mobile Arena on April 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)
Photo: Mindy Small/Getty

C.J. Stroud is less than a week from his lifelong dream coming true — but he's unfazed.

The 21-year-old Ohio State star QB is expected to be among the first (maybe even the first) name called during Thursday's NFL Draft, but he tells PEOPLE it's not "too important" that he gets drafted first overall.

"Wherever God wants me to be, that's what's important," he said before attending the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. "I mean, I know that He has a plan in my life, so whether I go 1, 2, 3 in the draft, wherever it's at, I'm ready for it, and I'm blessed to be here."

Stroud's life will literally change in the blink of an eye on Thursday. But, he says his (team) future is out of his hands, so he's going with the flow.

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 31: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rolls out in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Todd Kirkland/Getty

Still, most sports analysts believe Stroud won't have to wait long before a team picks him as the future face of the franchise.

"I'm just honestly just trying to stay stress-free," he said of the week leading up to the draft. "I mean, a lot of things are not in my control anymore. I feel like the combine and pro day, there were controllable for me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The way Stroud sees it, his work is done until he finds out where his future home will be located.

"People gotta pick me and I don't gotta make no hard decisions," he said, "so I'm trying to stay stress-free."

The annual NFL Draft is scheduled to be held from Thursday to Saturday.

Related Articles
NFL Draft Prospect Michael Jefferson Severely Injured in Fatal Alabama Car Accident
NFL Draft Prospect Michael Jefferson Severely Injured in Fatal Alabama Car Accident
Dwayne Haskins
Dwayne Haskins Was 'Drugged' on the Night of His Death, His Widow Claims in Lawsuit
Nick and Joey Bosa
Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa: Everything to Know About the NFL Brothers
Foster Moreau
Free Agent Foster Moreau Learns He Has Cancer During Routine NFL Physical, Will Be 'Stepping Away'
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce: Everything to Know About the NFL Brothers
Quarterback Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans smiles as he heads off the field prior to for the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Heisman Winner Caleb Williams Wants to Play for the Miami Dolphins: 'Probably My Number 1 Spot'
Joe Burrow and Olivia Holzmacher
Who Is Joe Burrow's Girlfriend? All About Olivia Holzmacher
CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the start of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium on January 2, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Cincinnati Bengals Star Joe Mixon's Home Reportedly Searched by Police After 'Shots Fired'
chad johnson
Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Says He Lived in the Cincinnati Bengals' Stadium for 2 Years
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are both three-time All-Pro picks and each has won a Super Bowl. The big advantage: Travis is 2-0 against his older brother. The Kelce brothers face off one more time when the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) host the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2021 Chiefs Eagles Preview Football, Kansas City, United States - 17 Sep 2017
31 Sets of Siblings Who've Competed in the NFL in the Last 10 Years
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field after an NFL wild-card football game
Shaq, Michael Phelps and LeSean McCoy Offer Insightful Advice to Tom Brady Post Retirement
Emily Wilkinson and honoree Baker Mayfield attend the 33rd Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular at The Compound on July 15, 2018 in Inglewood, California
Who Is Baker Mayfield's Wife? All About Emily Wilkinson
J.J. Watt, Derek Watt, and T. J. Watt attend the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California
The Watt Brothers: Everything to Know About the NFL Family
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals
Tom Brady Says He's 'Looking Forward' to Becoming an NFL Analyst 'Whenever That Time Comes'
Quarterback Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans smiles as he heads off the field prior to for the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Wins the Heisman Trophy
Tom Brady
Life After Football: The Notable Second Acts of NFL Stars