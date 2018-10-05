C.J. Fuller's Friends and Fans Pay Tribute After the Former College Football Player's Death

After the news that former Clemson University running back C.J. Fuller died on Wednesday at the age of 22, fans and friends of the champion football player took to social media to express their condolences.

Fuller was participating in physical therapy to treat a knee injury when he started to experience discomfort in his chest, Fuller’s aunt, Zola Fuller Beeks, told the Greenville News and Independent Mail, a day after her nephew’s death.

While the family believes a blood clot may have led to his passing, Fuller’s official cause of death has yet to be determined, as the Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley in South Carolina told The State newspaper that autopsy results would take six to eight weeks.

“His dream was Clemson,” Beeks told reporters. “He made us champions. From the time he was 5 until he was 22, he loved football. It was a part of him. And to us, he will always be a champion.”

Though Fuller had planned to switch to another university as a graduate transfer next season, his time with Clemson was productive — he played for the university between 2014 and 2017, and accumulated 599 yards rushing on 147 carries with five touchdowns in three seasons.

C.J. Fuller

Fuller’s most memorable moment came when he had a 20-yard kickoff return against the University of Alabama that started a game-winning drive in the 2016 national championship game — and it was what Clemson fans recalled in their tributes to the player.

“I’ll always remember the kickoff return you had that set up the game winning drive in the championship,” wrote Will Rowens on Twitter.

Fuller also played for his high school football team before joining Clemson and helped them reach the state playoffs for three consecutive years. The school posted a tribute to Fuller after learning of the devastating news on Wednesday.

“The Green Wave family is heartbroken tonight. Rest in peace brother, son, teammate, friend, legend,” Easley High School posted to its Twitter account, with a picture of Fuller in his uniform.

Shaq Lawson, who plays for the Buffalo Bills, shared several photos to his Instagram page of Fuller, who he says was supposed to visit him on Thursday.

“My brother I am hurting right now,” Lawson wrote.

“Somebody wake me up from this nightmare. My brother was supposed to come see me tomorrow. I love you bruh until we meet again.”

Other former alumni and members of the Clemson football team expressed their sadness at the news of Fuller’s passing.

“Life is short … praying for Cj fullers family… always a Clemson Tiger brother,” wrote former player Quandon Christian in a tweet.

“Man this one hurts for real.. RIP CJ Fuller,” Ryan Carter, another former Clemson Tiger, tweeted. “Gone way to soon.”

“I can’t believe CJ Fuller passed away. The one time I met him he was one of the nicest people I’ve ever met,” tweeted a Clemson alum. “I know he was going through a rough patch and was trying to get his life back in the right direction. Please say a prayer for his family.”

But Fuller’s death also touched players from rival universities, such as Marcus Lattimore, who played for the University of Southern California.

“We are mortal. I am devastated,” Lattimore said. “Praying hard right now for CJ Fuller’s family. Great human.”

Clemson fans and alum shared memories of Fuller, calling him “one of the nicest people,” despite some troubles he was experiencing.

“I can’t believe CJ Fuller passed away. The one time I met him he was one of the nicest people I’ve ever met,” tweeted a Clemson alum. “I know he was going through a rough patch and was trying to get his life back in the right direction. Please say a prayer for his family.”

In March, Fuller and two other college football players were arrested and charged with armed robbery, reports Clemson Sports Talk. The case had not yet been taken to trial, reports the Independent News.

While fans alluded to Fuller’s problems, they also focused on their memories of his time on the team.

“I don’t know the personal demons CJ Fuller was fighting, but this news is devastating regardless of those issues,” tweeted fan Lowell Aydlette. “I’ll remember him for his tremendous catch against OSU and his big kick return on the final drive of the national championship. Those are my lasting memories of CJ.”