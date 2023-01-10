BYU Gymnast Rebekah Ripley Wows with 'Barbie Girl' Floor Routine: Watch!

The BYU Cougar seamlessly blended pop culture and sports for her fun routine

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on January 10, 2023
Rebekah Ripley
Rebekah Ripley. Photo: Kyle Okita/CSM/Shutterstock

Rebekah Ripley is living "in the Barbie world!"

Ripley, a gymnast at Brigham Young University, went plastic for her floor routine at the Super16 Vegas Meet at Las Vegas's Orleans Arena on Saturday.

Using a sample of Aqua's 1997 hit "Barbie Girl," Ripley seamlessly blended the song's quirky lyrics and Barbie doll-like movements into her gymnastics routine. Ripley, a senior who is pursuing a major in advertising according to her BYU profile, won over the crowd with her charm during the routine.

She rocked a blinged-out blue leotard for the performance, matching the gymnasium's mat and signature BYU colors. Watch below!

Ripley's fun routine may have been inspired by this summer's upcoming blockbuster Barbie, a reimagination of Barbie's world. The movie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is set to debut on July 21, 2023. It also stars Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu and Michael Cera.

Ripley and the BYU Cougars were ultimately disappointed with their final results during the meet, placing fourth on Saturday.

Before BYU, Ripley impressed at Western Nationals with an All-Around Level 9 performance, according to her profile on the school's website.

Next, Ripley and the BYU Cougars will compete against all of the in-state college gymnastics teams on Jan. 13 in West Valley, Utah.

