Byron Scott Calls Natalia Bryant 'a Beautiful Person' After Her Speech Honoring Dad Kobe: 'He Loved His Girls'

"I've never seen a father display the love that he displayed for his girls as much as I saw Kobe," Scott tells PEOPLE

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 15, 2023 05:20 PM
Byron Scott Calls Natalia Bryant 'A Beautiful Person' After Her Speech Honoring Dad Kobe: 'He Loved His Girls'
Photo: shutterstock (2)

Byron Scott was overcome with emotion during the unveiling ceremony of Kobe Bryant's handprints at the TLC Chinese Theatre on Wednesday.

Scott, 61, tells PEOPLE that besides honoring his close friend at the ceremony, it was special for him to watch Kobe's eldest daughter Natalia Bryant speak about her father. "The first time I met her, she was a baby," Scott says of Natalia, now 20.

"I've known the Bryant family all his life, basically since they've been together, so watching her speak today was amazing," says Kobe's former mentor.

Scott says Natalia has grown into "such a beautiful, beautiful person," applauding the late NBA star for his impact on her as a father. "Kobe did a good job," he says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During her speech, Natalia said her father was "the best girl dad any young woman could ever dream of" and "the MVP of girl dads, to say the least."

Scott feels similarly. "She's right," he tells PEOPLE of Kobe being "the MVP of girl dads," like Natalia said. "He loved his girls. I've never seen a father display the love that he displayed for his girls as much as I saw Kobe," says Scott.

Scott took a moment during his speech to thank Vanessa Bryant and her daughters for asking him to share a few words at the ceremony. Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss also delivered a speech before the unveiling.

Bryant family unveils Kobe Bryant hand and footprints' in Los Angeles, USA - 15 Mar 2023
ALLISON DINNER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The former Laker said some of his favorite years in the NBA were spent with Kobe, whom he first met when the NBA star was just 18 years old. "We had a bond that I don't think a lot of people understood," he said at the ceremony.

Scott says he "tried not to prepare" his speech too much beforehand. "I just tried to go from the heart, to be honest with you. I didn't want to write any words down. I just wanted to speak from my heart and my love for Kobe."

RELATED VIDEO: Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia, 19, Makes Appearance in Hooded Dress at the 2022 CFDA Awards

Back in 2011, Kobe became the first athlete to have his hands and feet imprinted in cement at the legendary TCL Chinese Theatre. And to commemorate his legacy, the theatre permanently placed his handprints and footprints in the forecourt of the iconic venue on Wednesday.

Vanessa, 40, watched on as Natalia spoke at the ceremony with her younger sisters Bianka, 6, and Capri, 3.

"Being his daughter is one of the greatest joys of my life, and I hope to continue to embody and cherish the many lessons he has taught me," Natalia said.

Natalia also recognized the monumental decision to place Kobe's prints in front of the Chinese Theater. "This day symbolizes the impact that he has had on a city that he loved and cared for so deeply," she said.

"I encourage you to place your hands in his and take a moment to stand in his shoes. This will be a treasure for the city of Los Angeles and my dad's fans from all over the world to hold and to cherish."

Ending her speech, Natalia said that they will love Kobe "forever and always," and made sure to include her sister Gianna, who died in the helicopter crash alongside their dad, in her regards.

Related Articles
Natalia Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant, Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant and Daughters Honor Kobe Bryant in Emotional Handprint Ceremony: 'Love You Forever'
Former Los Angeles Lakers Pau Gasol wipes tears away as his jersey #16 is retired during a halftime ceremony during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies in an NBA game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023.
Pau Gasol Tears Up as Lakers Retire His Jersey Next to Kobe Bryant's: 'I Love You, Brother'
Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Goes to Lakers' Arena for the First Time Since Kobe's Memorial to Honor Pau Gasol
Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol
Pau Gasol Shares 'Extremely Intense' Feelings of Missing Kobe Bryant: 'I Go Forward Knowing He's Watching'
LeBron James Poses with Kobe Bryant's Daughters at NBA All Star Game
LeBron James Greets Kobe Bryant's Daughters at the NBA All-Star Game — See the Sweet Moment!
Michael B. Jordan on How Kobe Bryant and Other Famous 'Girl Dads' Inspired Creed III
Michael B. Jordan on How Kobe Bryant and Other Famous 'Girl Dads' Inspired 'Creed III'
Vanessa and Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Wishes Kobe a Happy Valentine's Day with Sweet Photo and Video: 'Forever'
Natalia Bryant, Vanessa Bryant - Baby2Baby
Vanessa Bryant Wishes Daughter Natalia a Happy Birthday: 'Welcome to Your 20s'
Tributes paid to Kobe Bryant
Remembering Kobe Bryant on 3rd Anniversary of Crash That Also Killed His Daughter, Gianna, and 7 Others
Vanessa Bryant Celebrates 'Sweet' Daughter Bianka's 6th Birthday: 'We Love You So Much'
Vanessa Bryant Celebrates 'Sweet' Daughter Bianka's 6th Birthday: 'We Love You So Much'
Natalia Bryant Shows Off 'Slim' Necklace and Shares the Sentimental Story About Dad Kobe Bryant
Natalia Bryant Shows Off the Meaningful Necklaces She Wears in Honor of Late Father Kobe Bryant
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Natalia Bryant attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia, 19, Makes Appearance in Hooded Dress at the 2022 CFDA Awards
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal attends the grand opening of Shaquille's At L.A. Live at LA Live on March 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Vanessa Bryant attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM's "House Of Gucci" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Shaquille O'Neal Shows Support for Vanessa Bryant in Ongoing Lawsuit: 'I Feel for Her'
Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Wishes Kobe A Happy 44th Birthday: 'I Love You'
VANESSA BRYANT, NATALIA BRYANT
Vanessa Bryant Laughs and Parties with Daughter Natalia During USC's Family Weekend — See Photos!
Shaquille O'Neal #34 and Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers pose with Lakers legend Magic Johnson after winning the NBA Championship trophy after defeating the Indiana Pacers in Game Six of the 2000 NBA Finals on June 19, 2000 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
Watch LeBron James, Magic Johnson in First Trailer for Hulu's 'Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers'