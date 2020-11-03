Buster Posey Surprises 9-Year-Old Giants Fan Who Lost House, Baseball Cards in California Wildfire

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey is used to stepping up to the plate — but this time, he’s doing it for the sake of a young fan.

Reese Osterberg, 9, made headlines last week after her community rallied around her to help rebuild the baseball card collection she’d lost in the Creek Fire, which burned down her Fresno County home in California.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

An avid Giants fan, Reese let the world know that Posey, 33, was her idol and that she hoped to one day pitch to him.

So with help from KGO, Posey surprised the young athlete, hopping on a Zoom call to ask who her favorite player was.

Reese immediately answered, “You!” and looked shocked and starstruck by the six-time All-Star.

The Giants also sent over a box of goodies, including a baseball signed by Posey, that an emotional Reese unpacked with Posey still on the other line.

Reese had spent three years amassing a prized collection of 100 baseball cards when the Creek Fire struck, KNTV reported.

When CAL FIRE/Fresno County Fire heard of her plight, they put out a call for people to send Reese cards to get her collection back up and running.

Among those to respond was Kevin Ashford of San Jose, who donated 25,000 cards — including one of Posey.

Thanks to the overwhelming response, Reese has been able to pay it forward with Cards from Reese, an initiative she’s launched to donate the many cards she received to other kids like her, including those at Children’s Hospital of Central California, where she was a patient in 2017.

A sampling of the many letters she received from across the country are posted to the Cards from Reese website and include messages from the Giants and from a young boy named Matthew, who sent her a baseball card of his favorite player, New York Met Pete Alonso.