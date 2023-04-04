Bushwhacker Butch, WWE Hall of Famer and Pro Wrestler, Dead at 78 

The WWE wrestling legend was visiting Los Angeles for Wrestlemania when he unexpectedly got sick and was admitted to ICU

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 4, 2023 09:23 AM
Bushwhackers 1987
The Bushwhackers. Photo: John Barrett/PHOTOlink / MediaPunch /IPX

Legendary WWE wrestler Bushwhacker Butch has died in Los Angeles aged 78.

His longtime wrestler partner and friend, Luke Williams, shared the sad news on Instagram on Monday, writing, "Late last night, I lost my friend, brother and tag team partner of over 50 years with the passing of Bob 'Butch' Miller."

The WWE also confirmed Butch's death in a tweet Monday which said "WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Robert "Bushwhacker Butch" Miller has passed away."

"WWE extends its condolences to Miller's family, friends and fans," it continued.

TMZ reported that Butch flew into LA from New Zealand on Wednesday to attend Wrestlemania but was hospitalized on Friday. He died Sunday evening, the outlet added.

"We did it all, we saw it all, and we accomplished it all together," Williams wrote in a loving tribute to his wrestling partner of more than 50 years on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair at their WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

"This past weekend in Los Angeles, Bob flew in from New Zealand to join me for Wrestlemania weekend and the related festivities, neither of us knowing it would be our last days together and his last days of life," Williams continued.

"If you were to read the story of my life it would say that I am (an) only child, but it would be wrong. In life I had a brother and his name was Bob Miller. I love you, Bob. Until I see you again, WOOOOAHH YEEEEAAHH!" he concluded.

According to Williams, the pair began wrestling in the early 1970s. "My first impression of Bob 'The Chest' Miller (as he was called in those days) was that he was a first-class redneck, and what bloody redneck he was! But he was also an all-around good guy and a great friend," he wrote.

Butch Miller - Bushwhacker Butch
Robert 'Butch' Miller. SplashNews.com

The dynamic duo wrestled around the world, "from New Zealand to Australia to Malaysia, Singapore and Japan," before taking North America by storm as The Sheepherders, Williams added. He then explained how in 1988 — when the two men were in their 40s — they were both asked to join the WWE and "the Bushwhackers were born!"

The legendary team was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 and the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2020. Butch is survived by his wife, Helen, daughters, Sharon and Kirsten, and his grandchildren.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Williams's daughter Jacqueline Williams has also set up GoFundMe to help with her dad's funeral costs.

"The Bushwhackers were a fun comedy team. They entertained fans with their character work during what is known as the golden era of professional wrestling," she wrote on the fundraising page. "Their contributions to the industry earned them a WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2015."

"The duo has been together for more than 50yrs on the road and everyone was looking forward to this comeback," she continued. "The beloved team gave their best years to the industry earning respect and love to only from their mates but also from their fans."

"From being the Sheephelders to the Bushwhackers in WWF they earned their spot in the industry history and they gave so much to us is time to give back to them. Please help us help Bushwhacker Butch Miller and his family to cover his medical bills and needs. Everything little amount counts. Let's all show our love to a face only a mom can love."

Related Articles
Raquel Welch
Raquel Welch Died of Cardiac Arrest and Had Alzheimer's Disease Leading Up to Her Death
Chief Operating Officer of Facebook Sheryl Sandberg attends the Cannes Lions Festival 2017 on June 22, 2017 in Cannes, France.
National Women's Soccer League Announces Expansion to Bay Area with Investment from Sheryl Sandberg
Caitlin Clark from Iowa and Angel Reese from LSU
Everything to Know About the Taunts Between March Madness Stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese
Vince McMahon attends a press conference to announce that WWE Wrestlemania 29 will be held at MetLife Stadium in 2013 at MetLife Stadium on February 16, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Vince McMahon Says Misconduct Allegations Had Nothing to Do with WWE and UFC Merger
Sunisa Lee of the Auburn Tigers competes in the floor exercise during the Division I Womens Gymnastics Championship held at Dickies Arena on April 16, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Suni Lee Announces She's Ending Her College Gymnastics Career Early Due to a Kidney Condition
USWNT Jerseys, Rose Lavelle
Nike Debuts New USWNT Uniforms with Nods to Their World Cup Wins — and Period Protection
Caitlin Clark Cries After March Madness Championship Loss
Caitlin Clark Breaks Down After March Madness Championship Loss: 'We Have a Lot to Be Proud Of'
LSU's Angel Reese Responds to Critics, Taunts Iowa's Caitlin Clark with Her Own Hand Motion
LSU Star Angel Reese Responds to Critics: 'This Is for The Girls That Look Like Me'
Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half in Game Four of the 2021 WNBA semifinals at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Brittney Griner Speaks Out in Support of U.S. Reporter Detained in Russia on Spying Charges
Sedona Prince
Sedona Prince Learned to Prioritize 'My Own Self-Love' After Calling Out Inequalities at March Madness
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 09: Anthony Rendon #6 of the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 09, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
MLB, Police Investigating Altercation Between L.A. Angels' Anthony Rendon and Oakland A's Fan
https://unitedtalent.app.box.com/s/vfa4uxbx5knstl60hj8e09qt34xkwc5n Juju Watkins
High School Basketball Star Juju Watkins Reminds Women to 'Be Bold': 'Step Out Of Your Comfort Zone'
Rachel Bradshaw Wedding . Full credit line –  Stacia Morgan of Stacia Morgan Photography.
Terry Bradshaw's Daughter Rachel Is Married! See All the Photos from Her Wedding
Landon Dickerson
Every Photo from Landon Dickerson's Mountainside Wedding to Brooke Kuhlman
Judge Lisa Les in the 2023 NBA All Star AT&T Slam Dunk Contest at Vivint Arena on February 18, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Lisa Leslie Shares Daily Reminders She Uses to Motivate Herself: 'Positive Energy Is So Contagious'
JD Dubois publicity
Lakers Assistant Coach JD Dubois on Improving Mental Health Resources for Athletes: 'Everyone Has a Story'