Bushwhacker Butch, WWE Hall of Famer and Pro Wrestler, Dead at 78 

Legendary WWE wrestler Bushwhacker Butch has died in Los Angeles aged 78.

His longtime wrestler partner and friend, Luke Williams, shared the sad news on Instagram on Monday, writing, "Late last night, I lost my friend, brother and tag team partner of over 50 years with the passing of Bob 'Butch' Miller."

The WWE also confirmed Butch's death in a tweet Monday which said "WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Robert "Bushwhacker Butch" Miller has passed away."

"WWE extends its condolences to Miller's family, friends and fans," it continued.

TMZ reported that Butch flew into LA from New Zealand on Wednesday to attend Wrestlemania but was hospitalized on Friday. He died Sunday evening, the outlet added.

"We did it all, we saw it all, and we accomplished it all together," Williams wrote in a loving tribute to his wrestling partner of more than 50 years on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair at their WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

"This past weekend in Los Angeles, Bob flew in from New Zealand to join me for Wrestlemania weekend and the related festivities, neither of us knowing it would be our last days together and his last days of life," Williams continued.

"If you were to read the story of my life it would say that I am (an) only child, but it would be wrong. In life I had a brother and his name was Bob Miller. I love you, Bob. Until I see you again, WOOOOAHH YEEEEAAHH!" he concluded.

According to Williams, the pair began wrestling in the early 1970s. "My first impression of Bob 'The Chest' Miller (as he was called in those days) was that he was a first-class redneck, and what bloody redneck he was! But he was also an all-around good guy and a great friend," he wrote.

Robert 'Butch' Miller. SplashNews.com

The dynamic duo wrestled around the world, "from New Zealand to Australia to Malaysia, Singapore and Japan," before taking North America by storm as The Sheepherders, Williams added. He then explained how in 1988 — when the two men were in their 40s — they were both asked to join the WWE and "the Bushwhackers were born!"

The legendary team was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 and the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2020. Butch is survived by his wife, Helen, daughters, Sharon and Kirsten, and his grandchildren.

Williams's daughter Jacqueline Williams has also set up GoFundMe to help with her dad's funeral costs.

"The Bushwhackers were a fun comedy team. They entertained fans with their character work during what is known as the golden era of professional wrestling," she wrote on the fundraising page. "Their contributions to the industry earned them a WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2015."

"The duo has been together for more than 50yrs on the road and everyone was looking forward to this comeback," she continued. "The beloved team gave their best years to the industry earning respect and love to only from their mates but also from their fans."

"From being the Sheephelders to the Bushwhackers in WWF they earned their spot in the industry history and they gave so much to us is time to give back to them. Please help us help Bushwhacker Butch Miller and his family to cover his medical bills and needs. Everything little amount counts. Let's all show our love to a face only a mom can love."