Burton Snowboarding Founder Jake Burton Carpenter Dies at 65

Jake Burton Carpenter, the founder of worldwide snowboarding company Burton, has died shortly after announcing the return of his cancer. He was 65.

Burton announced the news in a statement shared on social media, Thursday, writing, “It is with a very heavy heart that we share that Burton founder Jake Burton Carpenter passed away peacefully last night surrounded by his family and loved ones as a result of complications from recurring cancer.”

“He was our founder, the soul of snowboarding, the one who gave us the sport we all love so much. #RideonJake,” the company said.

A email sent to staff said Carpenter — who founded the company in 1977 — died on Wednesday night in Burlington, Vermont, the Associated Press reported.

Just earlier this month, Carpenter had emailed staff and revealed the return of his cancer. He was originally diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2011 before going into remission.

In the email, Carpenter wrote, “You will not believe this, but my cancer has come back. It’s the same tumor as the first time around. We just never got rid of it all. A bit of it hung out in my lymph nodes and got back into business. The odds are in my favor, but it is going to be a struggle for sure,” Women’s Wear Daily reported last week.

“As much as I dread what is facing me, it’s easier to deal with when you know that you have a family that will carry on,” Carpenter reportedly said. “I feel the same way about my company, my friends and our sport. I will be back, but regardless, everything is in good hands, which is an amazing feeling when entering this zone of uncertainty.”