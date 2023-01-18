Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Gets Engaged During Team Trip to Paris: 'Hell Yeah!'

Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. is engaged!

The 25-year-old NBA player proposed to his longtime love Sherry during the team's trip to Paris for the 2023 NBA Paris Game on Thursday.

The Bulls shared a video of the special moment on Instagram on Tuesday, with the caption, "Engaged in Paris ❤️💍🇫🇷 Congrats to @therea1djones & his fiancée, Sherry, on their engagement!"

Chicago Bulls/Instagram

The sweet video shows Jones walking towards Sherry, with a microphone in hand, during a group dinner with his teammates and coaches.

Jones then asked his fiancée if she will make him "the luckiest man in the world" before popping the big question: "Will you marry me?"

The bride-to-be appeared to be completely surprised at first, before she said, "Hell yeah!"

Chicago Bulls/Instagram

The newly-engaged couple first made their relationship public on social media in 2016 and regularly share updates of their life together with followers.

In a 2020 Instagram post, Jones wrote, "No one above you 😍❤️ through all the ups and downs you stayed n rocked wit me n I love you with all my heart for that ❤️❤️," alongside a picture with Sherry.

Drafted in 2016, Jones has been a crucial component for the Bulls this season. In 2020, he won the NBA's All-Star Weekend Dunk Contest over Dwight Howard, Aaron Gordon and Pat Connaughton.

The Chicago Bulls will play the Detroit Pistons at the Accor Arena on Thursday for the league's annual NBA Paris Game.