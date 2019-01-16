Professional Bull Rider, 25, Dies After Being Injured in Competition: The Bull 'Stomped Him'

A 25-year-old professional bull rider died on Tuesday due to injuries he sustained during competition in the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado, the Professional Bull Riders Association confirmed in a statement.

An attendee at the competition, Gerardo Alvarez, told CBS Denver that the athlete, identified as Mason Lowe, “was thrown off the bull, and while he was on the ground, [the bull’s] back legs stomped him in the chest while he was trying to get up.”

Alvarez continued to the outlet: “When he got up, he immediately grabbed his chest and stumbled over to the exit and then fell to the ground again grabbing his chest before he could get out of the area. They took him out on a stretcher.”

Mason Lowe Jamie Squire/Getty Images

According to the Associated Press, Lowe was from Exeter, Missouri. The PBR ranking lists him as the 18th best bull rider in the world. He’d been competing professionally for seven years.

“We are deeply saddened to report that Mason Lowe passed away this evening following injuries sustained at the PBR event in Denver,” PBR CEO Sean Gleason said in a statement. “The entire PBR and National Western sports family extends our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Mason’s wife Abbey and his family.”

Mason Lowe Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Lowe told local outlet KOLR-TV back in 2015 that he started riding bulls when he was 3 years old.

“We have a little farm in Exeter, Missouri, and we had some milk calves, and my dad put me on them and ever since then, I been going to little rodeos and amateur bull ridings,” he told the outlet.

He also said at the time that he’d only sustained mild injuries.

“I got cuts on my eyes and stuff but you can’t really worry about that stuff,” he said to KOLR-TV, adding, “If you don’t get nervous, you’re crazy.”

Lowe last shared a video of himself riding a bull on Twitter on Jan. 12 ahead of a competition in Reno, Nevada.

According to CBS, the National Western Stock Show is holding a fundraiser for the Lowe family at Wednesday night’s event. The show began on Jan. 12 and extends through Jan. 28.