22-Year-Old Bull Rider Dies in 'Freak, Tragic Accident' at Calif. Competition: 'A Rising Star'

Amadeu Campos Silva died after he was stomped on by a bull during competition and rushed to the hospital

A Brazilian bull rider died following a "severe accident" on Sunday.

Amadeu Campos Silva died following a competition at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. He was 22.

According to the Professional Bull Riders touring group, Silva "was involved in a terrible wreck" that resulted in his death.

After being rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center, Silva later died at the hospital. While the Fresno County Coroner's Office confirmed Silva's death, they did not provide additional details, The Fresno Bee reported on Monday.

Silva, who was stomped on by a bull just five seconds into his ride, sustained serious chest injuries during the second round of the PBR Velocity Tour after losing his seat on a bull named Classic Man, PBR spokesperson Andrew Giangola told USA Today.

Amadeu Campos Silva Credit: Chris Elise/Icon Sportswire via Getty

In an email to USA Today, Giangola said the bull did not act aggressively and "was bucking in his normal pattern," adding that "Amadeu's spur got hung up in the flank rope, and he was pulled under the bull in a freak accident."

PBR livestock director Cody Lambert said he saw Silva fall off Classic Man, telling USA Today, "When he came off, his spur got tangled up and it turned him upside down right under the bull's back leg. It's just a really freak, tragic accident."

Silva had previously competed in PBR Brazil in both 2017 and 2018 before coming to the U.S. in 2019, where he lived with his parents in Sunset, Texas. After being runner-up at the Brazilian Finals, Silva made his PBR U.S. debut during the organization's Velocity Tour in Edinburg, Texas.

He went on to compete in the premier series in Manchester, New Hampshire, and accomplished his "life dream" of riding in the PBR World Finals in 2020. At the time of his death, PBR said Silva "was again angling to rise to the elite level."

"Amadeu was a rising star in our sport; a cowboy with so much potential on and off the dirt," PBR Commissioner Steve Gleason said in a statement. "The entire PBR and western sports family extend our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt condolences to Amadeu's family and friends.