One day prior, The Athletic reported that the Buffalo Bills cornerback was "undecided" about playing in the 2020-2021 season

Bills' Tre’Davious White Slams Critics as He Mulls Opting Out of Season: 'You Guys Are Selfish'

Tre'Davious White is taking on his detractors after it was reported that he's considering opting out of the 2020-2021 NFL season due to health concerns related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Buffalo Bills cornerback, 25, wrote, "Crazy that me choosing my family’s wellbeing over a game comes with so called fans attacking and questioning me and saying I’m selfish."

"No you guys are selfish for thinking that football is bigger than life. Oh by the way my girl’s grandfather passed from COVID. U understand now?"

White's response comes after The Athletic's reporter Matthew Fairburn tweeted on Wednesday that White said he was "still undecided on whether he will opt out."

"He wanted to come in and see how everything was operating and take his time with a decision," Fairburn reported, continuing in another tweet that it was "very clear in listening to Tre'Davious White that he does everything with his family in mind."

"Has two young kids at home. 'No matter what, my family is going to come first,' " Fairburn tweeted, quoting White.

The deadline for NFL players to opt out due to the coronavirus crisis is 4:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, with the regular season scheduled to begin on Sept. 10.

Players who choose the high-risk opt-out option — offered to those with defined health conditions — will receive a $350,000 stipend for the season and their contracts will be tolled until the following season, the NFL said. These players will also receive an accrued season toward free agency and benefits and salary credit for a credited season.