Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Had to Be Resuscitated a Second Time, Says Uncle

“It seems like he’s trending upwards in a positive way,” the 24-year-old's relative said on Tuesday night

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 3, 2023 10:12 PM
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin. Photo: Megan Briggs/Getty

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had to be resuscitated a second time after going into cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.

"His heart had went out so they had to resuscitate him twice," his uncle Dorrian Glenn told CNN Tuesday night. "They resuscitated him on the field before they brought him to the hospital and then they resuscitated him a second time when they got him to the hospital."

Glenn also shared that Hamlin, 24, is still sedated.

"They sedated him just to give a better chance for him to just continue to heal better. We are just taking it day by day. It seems like he's trending upwards in a positive way," Glenn explained.

He also told CNN that they're keeping his nephew "flipped over on his stomach" to help with blood in his lungs. Glenn added that the next step is to get Hamlin breathing on his own.

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 02: Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) waits for the game to start during the Buffalo Bills versus Baltimore Ravens NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin. Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire/Getty

Glenn said he was watching the game with Hamlin's younger brother in Pittsburgh when the incident happened.

"I'm not a crier, but I've never cried so hard in my life. Just to know, like, my nephew basically died on the field and they brought him back to life," he added. "It's just heartbreaking. It was a gut punch."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm just glad he's alive and able to fight and trying to get better and recover," Glenn said.

Hamlin suffered his injury early in the first quarter when he tackled Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and quickly stood up, before suddenly collapsing. Medical personnel administered CPR to Hamlin and appeared to give him oxygen before the ambulance took him away. ESPN reported that Hamlin's parents were brought down from the stands to leave with him for the journey to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals," a team spokesperson wrote via Twitter early Tuesday morning after Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance. Prior to this he received CPR for 10 minutes and appeared to be given oxygen. The NFL also suspended the game.

"His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment," added the team statement. "He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

The NFL also announced Tuesday that the postponed game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will not be rescheduled for this week after Damar Hamlin's collapse.

The league said in a statement shared on its website that it "continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association."

RELATED VIDEO: Buffalo Bills Confirm Damar Hamlin 'Suffered Cardiac Arrest' Playing Cincinnati Bengals

The statement continued: "After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week."

The NFL said it has not decided whether the game will be played "at a later date," noting, "The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule."

Related Articles
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Bills-Bengals Game Postponed After Damar Hamlin's Collapse Will Not Happen This Week, NFL Says
Buffalo Bills Stefon Diggs, Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills Players Stay to Visit Damar Hamlin in the Hospital After His Cardiac Arrest
ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 28: Damar Hamlin #31 of the Buffalo Bills before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills Confirm Damar Hamlin 'Suffered Cardiac Arrest' Playing Cincinnati Bengals
Josh Allen, Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Requests Prayers for Damar Hamlin After Cardiac Arrest
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
'The Scariest Thing I've Ever Seen': Inside the Bengals' Stadium After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeff Dean/AP/Shutterstock (13692270bl) Buffalo Bills players react as teammate Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati Bills Bengals Football, Cincinnati, United States - 02 Jan 2023
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin in Critical Condition After Collapsing on Field and Receiving CPR
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin's Family Asks Fans to Keep Him 'In Your Prayers' as He Remains in Critical Condition
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Suffered a Cardiac Arrest — Here's How That's Different From a Heart Attack
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills walks to the tunnel during halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)
Donations to Damar Hamlin's Toy Drive Pass $3.5 Million, $10K Coming from Wrestler Chris Jericho
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Emilee Chinn/AP/Shutterstock (13437097dc) Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati Dolphins Bengals Football, Cincinnati, United States - 29 Sep 2022
Tua Tagovailoa: Former NFL Players Urge Dolphins QB to Sit Rest of Season After Latest Concussion
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP/Shutterstock (13672976ew) Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) returns a fumble for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, in Las Vegas Patriots Raiders Football, Las Vegas, United States - 18 Dec 2022
Patriots' Baffling Final Second Meltdown Loss Dubbed Possible 'Dumbest Play in NFL History' – Watch
Grant Wahl
Grant Wahl's Wife, Brother Pay Tribute to the Beloved Sportswriter at Memorial: 'Something Worldly About Him'
Tua Tagovailoa
Doctor Who Evaluated Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Has Been Fired
Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Second Head Injury in a Week During Game Against Bengals
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Emilee Chinn/AP/Shutterstock (13437097dc) Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati Dolphins Bengals Football, Cincinnati, United States - 29 Sep 2022
NFL, NFLPA Agree Tua Tagovailoa's Head Injury Was Not Handled Correctly and Modify Protocols
DMX during Woodstock '99 in Saugerties, New York in Saugerties, New York, United States.
Look Back on DMX's Life in Photos on What Would Have Been His 52nd Birthday