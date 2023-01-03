Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Requests Prayers for Damar Hamlin After Cardiac Arrest

Hamlin collapsed on the field early in the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and remains in critical condition

By
Published on January 3, 2023 02:41 PM
Josh Allen, Damar Hamlin
Josh Allen, Damar Hamlin. Photo: Timothy T Ludwig/Getty; Megan Briggs/Getty

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is asking for prayers for Damar Hamlin as he remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during their game Monday night.

"Please pray for our brother," Allen tweeted late Monday.

Allen's support comes as the family of Hamlin asked fans to keep the NFL player "in your prayers."

In a statement shared Tuesday morning, Hamlin's family said they will share updates on the 24-year-old "as soon as we have them," and thanked fans and medical personnel for their help.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time," they said in the statement, which was shared by Hamlin's friend and marketing rep Jordan Rooney. "We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country."

Buffalo Bills players react after teammate Damar Hamlin #3 was injured against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Buffalo Bills v Cincinnati Bengals. Kirk Irwin/Getty

Hamlin was injured early in the first quarter of the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals after making a tackle. The safety quickly popped back up, before suddenly collapsing. Medical personnel administered CPR to Hamlin and appeared to give him oxygen before the ambulance took him away. ESPN reported that Hamlin's parents were brought down from the stands to leave with him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Early Tuesday morning, the Bills organization announced that Hamlin had suffered cardiac arrest and was still in critical condition.

"His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment," the team said. "He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

In another update Tuesday morning, Rooney told Good Morning America that Hamlin is "a fighter."

"So I can't speak specifically on his medical condition. All I'll say is, you know, he's fighting — he's a fighter," Rooney told anchor Robin Roberts.

"The family is in good spirits. We're honestly taking it minute by minute and hour by hour."

