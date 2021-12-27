Buffalo Bills Player Cole Beasley Fined for Violating NFL COVID Protocols, According to Report

Cole Beasley, who is unvaccinated, is currently on his team’s reserve/COVID-19 list

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has reportedly been significantly fined for violating various NFL COVID-19 protocols, multiple sources told ESPN.

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Beasley, 32, was fined $14,600 in August when league officials were reviewing the protocols with his team and he was seen not complying with the guidelines for unvaccinated players.

That amount has reportedly since been doubled on multiple occasions for further violations, Mortensen said.

Reps for the Bills and the NFL did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Last Tuesday, Beasley was placed on the Bills' reserve/COVID-19 list after he tested positive for the virus, per ESPN. After a mandatory 10-day quarantine he will be able to return to play.

PEOPLE reached Beasley's agents, who said they were unable to comment on the report.

Cole Beasley Cole Beasley | Credit: Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Beasley has been outspoken about his views on the NFL's COVID protocols, writing on his Instagram page Tuesday, "Just to be clear COVID is not keeping me out of this game. The rules are."

"Vaxxed players are playing with Covid every week now because they don't test," he continued. "One of my vaxxed teammates is in the hospital missing games. I'm sure he didn't get this same energy. Thank you for those who support. Everyone else, if you don't get what's happening then there is nothing anybody can do for you."

Bills offensive guard Jon Feliciano, who is also on the reserve/COVID-19 list, appears to be the teammate Beasley referenced in his post, as he tweeted on Tuesday that he "ended up in the ER on Sunday." Feliciano did not confirm, though.

Ahead of the team's Sunday game against the New England Patriots, which Beasley had to miss, the athlete spoke out again on Instagram.

"Just checking in everybody. I'm still partying. Be back soon. Hate it or love it. Go Bills!" he wrote alongside a photo of him missing a front tooth.

Beasley was one of more than 170 NFL players on the COVID list as of last Friday, CBS Sports reported. The recent surge in cases prompted the NFL to announce new, stricter COVID-19 protocols earlier this month.

In a Dec. 16 statement, the organization said they planned to "implement preventative measures that have proven effective: masking regardless of vaccination status, remote or outdoor meetings, eliminating in-person meals, and no outside visitors while on team travel."