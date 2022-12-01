Entertainment Sports Josh Allen Talks Playing Through His Right Elbow Injury: 'I Feel Like I Need to Be Out on That Field' "If I can go, I'm going to go," the Buffalo Bills quarterback passionately tells PEOPLE of showing up for his team By Skyler Caruso Skyler Caruso Instagram Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 1, 2022 02:21 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Josh Allen is putting his team first. When speaking about his involvement in the NFL's "My Cause My Cleats" initiative, the Buffalo Bills quarterback talked to PEOPLE about his desire to be out on the field, sometimes regardless of injury. Allen recently hurt his right elbow during his Nov. 6 face off against the New York Jets, leading to some questioning among fans and media over whether the top QB would start his next few games. But he says this injury wasn't much of a concern. "I think there may be things that you need to protect yourself from, but I think with the type of injury that I had, I didn't think it was too significant to play through," Allen tells PEOPLE. "Not for me personally." Mac Jones Says He'll Get Teammate Matthew Judon to 'Change His Mind' After Calling His Style a 'Lost Cause' His injury took place during the final drive of the Bills' 20-17 loss against the Jets, after defensive lineman Bryce Huff hit the ball mid-throw while it was still in Allen's hand, therefore preventing his arm from completing the motion. Since then, Allen's been battling "slight pain" in his right elbow described as a UCL injury, according to ESPN. While the athlete's well being has caused concern for Bills fans, the fifth-year QB's performance has not. Jim McIsaac/Getty In fact, he's thrown for 780 yards and four touchdowns in the last three games, two of which ended in wins. Allen says that despite playing while feeling less than prime, he's motivated by his commitment to the team. "It's a thing where I feel like I need to be out on that field to help my team win football games and if I can go, I'm going to go," Allen passionately tells PEOPLE. "And that's really all there is to that." In addition to his team, the All-Pro QB is committed to giving back. Most recently, Allen teamed up with Gillette to take part in the NFL's annual "My Cause My Cleats" initiative, where players design a special pair of cleats to give back to a charity close to their heart. Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen Opens Up About 'Really Good Relationship' with Patrick Mahomes: 'Great Dude' Joshua Vides For Allen's fifth year getting involved in the program, Gillette introduced him to visual artist Josh Vides to design his cleats. This year, the Bills player is representing Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo. "I think it's a great way as players to show what we care about off the field," says Allen. He'll debut the cleats during tonight's game against the New England Patriots opposite their QB, Mac Jones, who will also be sporting his new kicks. After the game, the cleats will be auctioned off "to raise money for a cause that's so near and dear to my heart," Allen says. Plus, "Gillette's actually going to match that offer," he adds. "So that's something I'm very proud to say and proud to be a part of."