Josh Allen Talks Playing Through His Right Elbow Injury: 'I Feel Like I Need to Be Out on That Field'

"If I can go, I'm going to go," the Buffalo Bills quarterback passionately tells PEOPLE of showing up for his team

By
Skyler Caruso
Published on December 1, 2022 02:21 PM
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks for a receiver during a regular season NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day on November 24, 2022 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
Photo: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Josh Allen is putting his team first.

When speaking about his involvement in the NFL's "My Cause My Cleats" initiative, the Buffalo Bills quarterback talked to PEOPLE about his desire to be out on the field, sometimes regardless of injury.

Allen recently hurt his right elbow during his Nov. 6 face off against the New York Jets, leading to some questioning among fans and media over whether the top QB would start his next few games. But he says this injury wasn't much of a concern.

"I think there may be things that you need to protect yourself from, but I think with the type of injury that I had, I didn't think it was too significant to play through," Allen tells PEOPLE. "Not for me personally."

His injury took place during the final drive of the Bills' 20-17 loss against the Jets, after defensive lineman Bryce Huff hit the ball mid-throw while it was still in Allen's hand, therefore preventing his arm from completing the motion.

Since then, Allen's been battling "slight pain" in his right elbow described as a UCL injury, according to ESPN. While the athlete's well being has caused concern for Bills fans, the fifth-year QB's performance has not.

Bryce Huff #47 of the New York Jets in action against Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on November 06, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets defeated the Bills 20-17.
Jim McIsaac/Getty

In fact, he's thrown for 780 yards and four touchdowns in the last three games, two of which ended in wins. Allen says that despite playing while feeling less than prime, he's motivated by his commitment to the team.

"It's a thing where I feel like I need to be out on that field to help my team win football games and if I can go, I'm going to go," Allen passionately tells PEOPLE. "And that's really all there is to that."

In addition to his team, the All-Pro QB is committed to giving back. Most recently, Allen teamed up with Gillette to take part in the NFL's annual "My Cause My Cleats" initiative, where players design a special pair of cleats to give back to a charity close to their heart.

Josh Allen cleats
Joshua Vides

For Allen's fifth year getting involved in the program, Gillette introduced him to visual artist Josh Vides to design his cleats. This year, the Bills player is representing Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo.

"I think it's a great way as players to show what we care about off the field," says Allen. He'll debut the cleats during tonight's game against the New England Patriots opposite their QB, Mac Jones, who will also be sporting his new kicks.

After the game, the cleats will be auctioned off "to raise money for a cause that's so near and dear to my heart," Allen says. Plus, "Gillette's actually going to match that offer," he adds. "So that's something I'm very proud to say and proud to be a part of."

