Buffalo Bills Honor Damar Hamlin in Team's First Game Since Player's on-Field Medical Emergency

"We don't play for the name on the back [of our jersey], we play for the number on the front," Bills' quarterback Josh Allen told the team before they took the field

By
Published on January 8, 2023 12:56 PM
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: A patch in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and remains in intensive care. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Photo: Timothy T Ludwig/Getty

The Buffalo Bills on Sunday honored teammate Damar Hamlin during the team's first game played since the safety's on-field medical emergency last Monday.

In addition to wearing shirts that read "Love for Damar 3," the Bills' helmets also featured a No. 3 decal, Hamlin's number. Their jerseys also had the number sewn onto the front.

During the NFL Today pregame show, several fans were shown holding signs in support of Hamlin. The opening minutes of the show were dedicated solely to Hamlin's recovery update and support.

"We don't play for the name on the back [of our jersey], we play for the number on the front," Bills' quarterback Josh Allen told the team before they took the field.

About two hours before kickoff, Hamlin said via Twitter, "GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers. God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today! 🫶🏾3️⃣ let's go @BuffaloBills ❤️💙."

Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott said in an interview before the game that he texted Hamlin that morning, but was also trying to "give him space to rest."

Hamlin tweeted before kickoff that he was, in fact, watching the game from his room with family.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Saturday gave a slight update on the 24-year-old's condition when he said all 32 teams would sport the "Love for Damar 3" shirts over the weekend, which was the final in the regular season.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: The scoreboard illuminates a #3 in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to a game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and remains in intensive care. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Timothy T Ludwig/Getty

"Damar Hamlin's inspiring progress over the past few days has lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country," Goodell wrote in a message posted on social media. "Seeing the entire NFL family — teams, players, coaches, and fans like you — band together was yet another reminder that football is family: human, loving and resilient."

"I'm deeply hopeful that with his continued progress, there is a good chance Damar himself will be watching his teammates," Goodell continued. "We are grateful for and humbled by all who played a role as he continues on his road to recovery."

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: Tyler Matakevich #44 of the Buffalo Bills looks on pregame prior to a game against the New England Patriots while wearing a shirt and hat in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and remains in intensive care. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Timothy T Ludwig/Getty

Later in the day Saturday, Hamlin posted his first message to social media since the medical emergency.

"Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much… thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed," Hamlin tweeted on Saturday afternoon. "This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me! "

The 12-3 Bills face off at home against the 8-8 New England Patriots on Sunday. Buffalo already clinched the playoffs, sitting in first place in the AFC East, while the Patriots remain in the hunt.

