Buffalo Bills Confirm Damar Hamlin 'Suffered Cardiac Arrest' Playing Cincinnati Bengals

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game against the Bengals, the team officially confirmed via social media. He still remains in critical condition.

By
Published on January 3, 2023 07:31 AM
ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 28: Damar Hamlin #31 of the Buffalo Bills before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin. Photo: Timothy T Ludwig/Getty

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game against the Bengals, the team officially confirmed via social media. He still remains in critical condition.

"Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals," a team spokesperson wrote via Twitter early Tuesday morning after Hamlin, 24, was taken off the field in an ambulance. Prior to this he received CPR for 10 minutes and appeared to be given oxygen. The NFL also suspended the game.

"His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment," added the team statement. "He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

Hamlin suffered his injury early in the first quarter when he tackled Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and quickly popped back up, before suddenly collapsing. Medical personnel administered CPR to Hamlin and appeared to give him oxygen before the ambulance took him away. ESPN reported that Hamlin's parents were brought down from the stands to leave with him for the journey to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills and teammates react to an injury sustained by Damar Hamlin #3 during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Shortly afterward, Jordan Rooney, a rep for Hamlin, posted on Twitter that "his vitals are back to normal," though he was reportedly intubated while doctors performed tests.

"Tonight's Buffalo Bills/Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin collapsed," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced in a statement after the tragic incident.

"Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition."

"Our thoughts are with Damar and with the Buffalo Bills," he added.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeff Dean/AP/Shutterstock (13692270bl) Buffalo Bills players react as teammate Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati Bills Bengals Football, Cincinnati, United States - 02 Jan 2023
Jeff Dean/AP/Shutterstock

The McKees Rocks, Penn. native has started for the Bills since Week 2, when he took over for safety Micah Hyde, who suffered a neck injury.

He was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft after playing for the University of Pittsburgh where he was a three-year starter and led the team with 67 tackles and seven pass breakups.

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills tackles Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Hamlin was taken off the field by medical personnel following the play. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty

During the intense moments following Hamlin's collapse, players from both teams were visibly emotional, with some bowing their heads and kneeling as they waited for a response from Damar.

"Please pray for our brother," Bills quarterback Josh Allen tweeted late Monday night. Fans and friends of the family poured their own prayers and condolences onto Hamlin's mother Nina's Facebook page using the hashtag "#HamlinStrong," with fans also taking to Hamlin's Instagram page to show their love.

The athlete had just hosted a toy drive for kids last week, posting a video of himself on Christmas Day with all the happy children receiving gifts. "Our 3rd annual @chasingMs foundation toy drive hosted by @d.ham3 was a success!" he wrote. "Thank you to everyone who came out. We hope you all are enjoying your holidays."

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and various other NFL teams shared well wishes for Hamlin as "prayers up for 3" continues to circulate around social media for the #3 football player.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeff Dean/AP/Shutterstock (13692270bl) Buffalo Bills players react as teammate Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati Bills Bengals Football, Cincinnati, United States - 02 Jan 2023
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin in Critical Condition After Collapsing on Field and Receiving CPR
Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Second Head Injury in a Week During Game Against Bengals
Tua Tagovailoa
Doctor Who Evaluated Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Has Been Fired
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Emilee Chinn/AP/Shutterstock (13437097dc) Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati Dolphins Bengals Football, Cincinnati, United States - 29 Sep 2022
Tua Tagovailoa: Former NFL Players Urge Dolphins QB to Sit Rest of Season After Latest Concussion
Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15
2 High School Cheerleaders Killed in High-Speed Crash, Police Officer Arrested
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Emilee Chinn/AP/Shutterstock (13437097dc) Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati Dolphins Bengals Football, Cincinnati, United States - 29 Sep 2022
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Out of Concussion Protocol and Playing 2 Weeks After Second Head Injury
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Emilee Chinn/AP/Shutterstock (13437097dc) Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati Dolphins Bengals Football, Cincinnati, United States - 29 Sep 2022
NFL, NFLPA Agree Tua Tagovailoa's Head Injury Was Not Handled Correctly and Modify Protocols
Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals' Joe Burrow Talks Concussions, Says He's 'Been Hit and Forgot the Rest of the Game'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Emilee Chinn/AP/Shutterstock (13437097dc) Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati Dolphins Bengals Football, Cincinnati, United States - 29 Sep 2022
Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Returns to Practice After Back-to-Back Concussions
October 10, 2014: Grant Wahl. The Men's National Team of the United States and the Men's National Team of Ecuador played to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Witness to Grant Wahl's Death Says There Was No Defibrillator Nearby: 'We Kept Expecting It to Come'
Former Ole' Miss and New York Giants quarterback, Eli Manning, addresses the fans during half time events at the NCAA football game
Eli Manning Talks Tua Tagovailoa's Head Injury and How It Compares to His Own Experiences in the NFL
Brittany Williams and Josh Allen attends the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida
Who Is Josh Allen's Girlfriend? All About Brittany Williams
Players of Iran stand during their national anthem prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022 group B soccer match between England and Iran at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 21 November 2022.
Iran's Soccer Team Refuses to Sing Their National Anthem at World Cup in Support of Protestors
Tua Tagovailoa is tended to by medical personnel on Sept. 29, 2022
Tua Tagovailoa Shouldn't Play the Rest of the Season After 2 Head Injuries, Concussion Expert Says
Trevon Diggs and Aaiden Diggs
All About Trevon Diggs' Son Aaiden Diggs
D'Sean Perry; Lavel Davis Jr.; Devin Chandler
U. Virginia Student Allegedly Killed 3 Members of Football Team When They Returned on Bus From School Trip