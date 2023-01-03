Buffalo Bills Confirm Damar Hamlin 'Suffered Cardiac Arrest' Playing Cincinnati Bengals

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game against the Bengals, the team officially confirmed via social media. He still remains in critical condition.

"Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals," a team spokesperson wrote via Twitter early Tuesday morning after Hamlin, 24, was taken off the field in an ambulance. Prior to this he received CPR for 10 minutes and appeared to be given oxygen. The NFL also suspended the game.

"His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment," added the team statement. "He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

Hamlin suffered his injury early in the first quarter when he tackled Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and quickly popped back up, before suddenly collapsing. Medical personnel administered CPR to Hamlin and appeared to give him oxygen before the ambulance took him away. ESPN reported that Hamlin's parents were brought down from the stands to leave with him for the journey to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Shortly afterward, Jordan Rooney, a rep for Hamlin, posted on Twitter that "his vitals are back to normal," though he was reportedly intubated while doctors performed tests.

"Tonight's Buffalo Bills/Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin collapsed," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced in a statement after the tragic incident.

"Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition."

"Our thoughts are with Damar and with the Buffalo Bills," he added.

Jeff Dean/AP/Shutterstock

The McKees Rocks, Penn. native has started for the Bills since Week 2, when he took over for safety Micah Hyde, who suffered a neck injury.

He was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft after playing for the University of Pittsburgh where he was a three-year starter and led the team with 67 tackles and seven pass breakups.

Dylan Buell/Getty

During the intense moments following Hamlin's collapse, players from both teams were visibly emotional, with some bowing their heads and kneeling as they waited for a response from Damar.

"Please pray for our brother," Bills quarterback Josh Allen tweeted late Monday night. Fans and friends of the family poured their own prayers and condolences onto Hamlin's mother Nina's Facebook page using the hashtag "#HamlinStrong," with fans also taking to Hamlin's Instagram page to show their love.

The athlete had just hosted a toy drive for kids last week, posting a video of himself on Christmas Day with all the happy children receiving gifts. "Our 3rd annual @chasingMs foundation toy drive hosted by @d.ham3 was a success!" he wrote. "Thank you to everyone who came out. We hope you all are enjoying your holidays."

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and various other NFL teams shared well wishes for Hamlin as "prayers up for 3" continues to circulate around social media for the #3 football player.