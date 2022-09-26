Buffalo Bills Coach Ken Dorsey Smashes Headset and Tablet After Loss to Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills' offense could not stop the clock to attempt a field goal quickly enough before time ran out

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 26, 2022 04:41 PM
Buffalo Bills Coach Smashes Headset and Tablet After Loss to Dolphins, Ken Dorsey
Ken Dorsey. Photo: CBS/NFL

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey clearly wasn't happy with his team's performance in the waning moments of their 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

On Sunday, the Bills' last-minute comeback attempt against division rival Miami — aided by a bizarre play known only as the butt punt — faltered as quarterback Josh Allen and the offense failed to spike the ball and stop the clock from running out so they could attempt to kick a field goal to win the game.

Buffalo wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was ruled down around Miami's 41-yard line with just nine seconds to go in Sunday's game, and the Bills' offensive unit failed to get into formation in time to stop the clock and provide kicker Tyler Bass with a game-winning opportunity.

Dorsey, responsible for play-calling and game management as the team's offensive coordinator, reacted aggressively to the missed opportunity and was briefly caught on camera smashing his headset, notes and tablet as the game ended.

A person off-camera appeared to block the camera from viewing Dorsey and other Bills coaches after CBS captured the first seven seconds of his reaction to the loss, which dropped Buffalo to a 2-1 record for the season and placed the team in second place in the AFC East, behind division rival and 3-0 Miami.

The dramatic end to the Bills-Dolphins game Sunday was preceded by a strange play in which Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead attempted to punt the ball from within Miami's own end zone to protect a late four-point lead over the Bills and instead immediately hit Miami wide receiver Trent Sherfield's rear end with the ball.

The ball ricocheted off Sherfield's backside, traveling back out of the end zone and was ruled a safety, granting the Bills two points and the ball back on the ensuing kickoff with roughly one minute and 32 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

The play, which immediately drew comparisons to the infamous 2012 butt fumble by then-New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, allowed Buffalo the opportunity to grab a come-from-behind win on the road and led to Dorsey's outburst above the field as time ran out.

While it was unclear exactly what about the play upset Dorsey enough to smash his league-issued tablet, Dorsey and Bills quarterback Josh Allen notably joked during a pre-season press conference that Dorsey would move from coaching from the sidelines into a booth above the field in order to avoid getting penalties due to his "fiery" personality, according to the New York Post.

"I like to think I'm not too much of a psychopath," Dorsey told reporters at the time, according to the Post. "It probably wouldn't hurt to be up in the box in that regard."

The Bills and Dolphins are scheduled to meet again in Buffalo for Week 15 of the NFL's regular season in December.

