Bud Light Makes 2 Commercials for Fan Who Caught World Series Home Run Ball While Holding Beers

The Washington Nationals had some big wins this week — and so did one of their fans.

Bud Light has now released two commercials in honor of Nats fan Jeff Adams, who achieved viral fame after catching a home run ball during Game 5 of the World Series, even though both of his hands were full with Bud Light cans.

Alongside a clip of Adams’ spectacular catch, the first commercial — which aired during Game 6 on Tuesday — proclaimed, “Not all heroes wear capes or gloves.”

The commercial, which was titled “Our Hero, Jeff Adams,” also humorously gave credit to Adams for turning the Nationals’ luck around — even though the team actually lost the game he attended. However, following that game, the Nationals’ third loss in a row to the Houston Astros, the team rallied and won their first-ever World Series in the process.

“We were so inspired by the athleticism of Jeff Adams, we knew we had to reward him for his act of heroism in not spilling one drop of his Bud Lights,” a vice president for Bud Light said in a press release, according to WJLA. “This is the first time we’ve featured a Bud Light fan in a nationally-televised commercial, and he’s the perfect guy to represent baseball and Bud Light fans across the country.”

RELATED: Here’s How the Nationals Celebrated After Winning Their First-Ever World Series

Following their 6-2 victory, Bud Light released a second commercial, taking the whole hero thing one step further.

“We’re not saying you turned the series, but we’re not saying you didn’t,” read the commercial, titled “Our Good Luck Charm.”

“Congratulations Jeff and all Nationals fans,” the commercial added.

Sharing the post on their Twitter account, Bud Light wrote, “Started a hero, now a champion. Good thing we made another commercial.”

Started a hero, now a champion. Good thing we made another commercial. pic.twitter.com/BzTDutnI3M — Bud Light (@budlight) October 31, 2019

In addition to his commercials, Bud Light also sent Adams to Game 6 of the series, which took place in Houston.

During the game, Bud Light posted a photo of the fan, who was sporting a new “Always Save the Beers” shirt, which featured a depiction of his epic catch.

Keep an eye on left field. pic.twitter.com/XN7HqspKAf — Bud Light (@budlight) October 30, 2019

Adams previously credited his little league coach for teaching him how to catch by using his chest to deflect the ball to the ground, without letting it get away from him. “He taught me how to put my chest in front of a ball and let it bounce in front of me. So put my chest in front of it, right?” he told The Washington Post.

Adams went on to share that even though the ball hit him, it was all worth it. “Listen, it’s a World Series baseball. I didn’t feel anything.”