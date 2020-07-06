Bucks, Kings Shut Practice Facility Due to Coronavirus Concerns Just Weeks Before NBA Restart

Coronavirus continues to affect the NBA as it prepares to restart the 2019-2020 season later this month

While the NBA is moving forward with their season after a four-month hiatus, a growing number of teams have closed their practice facilities due to coronavirus concerns.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks — who have the current best record in the NBA — closed their practice facility this weekend after the team underwent coronavirus testing on Friday. While the team did not specify if any tests came back positive, there were no plans to reopen the facility before the team leaves Milwaukee for Orlando, Florida, where 22 NBA teams will play on three courts at the Walt Disney World Resort to decide the eventual 2019-2020 league champion.

A short time after Wojnarowski's report, the Sacramento Bee announced the Sacramento Kings also canceled workouts at their team facility after a member of the organization tested positive on Sunday. The Kings have no plans to reopen the facility before the team departs for Orlando this week, the newspaper reported.

Previously, at least three Kings players tested positive for coronavirus, including Buddy Hield, Jabari Parker and Alex Len, according to the Bee.

“You don’t want anyone to get sick, but if you’re trying to find a bright side, if you test positive now, most likely, from what I can tell, you’ll be ready to play by the time games come around in Orlando,” Kings coach Luke Walton said last week, according to the newspaper.

"All three of those guys are reporting doing much better," he continued. "We’re doing testing every other day, and for those guys we either send medical staff to them or they’re doing kind of a drive-by testing where they don’t even get out of their car at the facility."

The Bucks and Kings now join the Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets as teams that have closed facilities just as the league prepares for the highly-anticipated restart to the season.

Last month, the league approved a proposal to resume the season on July 31, and it is unlike anything the NBA has undertaken before.

Once the 22 teams arrive at Disney World, players will be quarantined in their hotel rooms for 36 to 48 hours until they have two negative coronavirus tests, according to The Ringer. Players won't be allowed to visit each other's hotel rooms but can socialize under restrictions.