Buccaneers Quarterback Ryan Griffin Marries Marissa Boyd: 'On Cloud Nine!'

The couple said "I do" in Los Angeles on Friday surrounded by Griffin's NFL pals, including Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask, Cameron Brate, and O.J. Howard

NFL star Ryan Griffin is a married man!

The Buccaneers quarterback, 32, said "I do" to girlfriend Marissa Boyd, 28, after four years together on Friday.

Surrounded by their closest family and friends — and their adorable pup — the couple exchanged vows at the Bel-Air Bay Club in Los Angeles.

"I was trying to hold back tears, but when I saw Marissa walking down the aisle I was very emotional," Griffin — who saw his wife for the first time in her bridal look as she walked down the aisle — told PEOPLE exclusively after the ceremony.

Adds Boyd, who wore a form-fitting gown and cathedral-length veil and tapped Veiled Vanity Artistry and makeup artist Grace Balsamo for her big day: "I'm feeling like I'm on cloud nine!"

Griffin's Buccaneers teammates Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask, Cameron Brate, O.J. Howard, and more were all in attendance at the wedding, captured by photographer Jenny Quicksall and Luxury Lifestyle Studios.

After their moving ceremony, the newlyweds celebrated at a reception — featuring florals by Creative Light Design and a photobooth by Hollywood Photobooth — with tunes spun by DJ Jonathan Rosales.

Next up, Griffin and Boyd will get in some much-deserved rest and relaxation in Hawaii and Costa Rica for their honeymoon.

The couple announced they were engaged in October 2020, and Boyd has been excitedly counting down to their wedding day over the last month.

"We make this lil family official in 10 days. Trying to slow it down and soak it all up 🥰 Heart is full," she captioned a sweet series of beach photos on Feb. 15.

