Footage of Tom Brady angrily lambasting his offensive line on the sidelines went viral over the weekend, but a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player said he prefers a feisty quarterback.

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Bucs center Robert Hainsey said he didn't mind Brady's tirade during the team's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

"Everyone can call it what they want, but I want nothing else from a quarterback than that — than the guy who's wanting to tell us what we need to do and step up," Hainsey said, per ESPN. "If he was just sitting over there and not get us going and not try to help us — he wouldn't be who he is today."

"I love that from him," he continued. "I know we all love that from him. It might look weird on TV, but that's football. That's what you want from great teammates and great leaders, and he's the best there is."

Footage of the moment in question showed Brady yelling at the players as they sat on the bench just before the end of the first half.

"You are so much better than the way you're [bleeping] playing!" Brady yelled, according to CBS News.

The Bucs eventually lost the game 20-18 and are now 3-3 on the season.

This was not the only time Brady has had an outburst on the sidelines this year. During week two, he was seen angrily throwing a tablet on the ground — something he later apologized for doing.

Brady addressed the tirade against his O-line during an appearance on his Let's Go podcast the next day.

"I don't know if it's motivation, but I do think that it's a bad day when there are more f-bombs than touchdowns," he said. "So, that was not one of my better days. But F-bombs, they used to kind of keep from showing you in those moments but now it's kind of for the world to see. So that's just the way it is."

"If I don't feel like we're living up to the expectations and playing up to the expectations that we're capable of, then that's my job," he continued. "I'm a quarterback. I'm not expecting the right tackle to do it. I'm not expecting the running back to do it. I'm not expecting the receiver to do it. I'm expecting myself to do it. I'm the one out there speaking in the huddle, calling the plays."

At least one other NFL player spoke out about Brady's offensive line tirade — Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce.

"He was yelling at them boys," Kelce said in an episode of the New Heights podcast. "Listen, he's Tom Brady, I can't say nothing. If Tom yells at me, I'm probably not gonna say nothing, neither, but playing O-line is hard."

"It's Tom Brady, I get it. I'm not saying s--- to Tom Brady," he later added. "He has a lot of Super Bowls. He's earned the right to yell at his O-line."